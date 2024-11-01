Press Release

August 19, 2025 KIKO CALLS FOR BOLD MEASURES TO ADDRESS PH FOOD INSECURITY, AGRI CRISIS Recognizing the urgent need to support the country's agricultural sector, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan outlined a comprehensive set of recommendations to tackle the ongoing food insecurity and agriculture crisis sweeping the nation. In his privilege speech on Monday, August 18, the chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform called for the swift implementation of critical policies and reforms to boost local agriculture productivity and protect the welfare of farmers and fisherfolk. Chief among the senator's recommendations is the immediate enforcement and full implementation of the Sagip Saka Act, a law he authored, championed, and passed to strengthen support services for farmers and fisherfolk by allowing the government and its instrumentalities to buy produce directly from them. "Tiyak, kapag naimplementa ng tama at ng buo, sabay na gagalaw ang pagkain at kita," Pangilinan said, pointing out that feeding programs in hospitals, jails, calamity relief operations, and police and military barracks, among others, provide an expanded and stable market. "Hinihiling rin natin sa Pangulo na mag-issue ng EO (Executive Order) upang atasan ang DA (Department of Agriculture) at DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) at lahat ng ahensya ng pamahalaan na bumibili ng pagkain upang ma-implementa agad ang pagsasagawa ng negotiated contracts sa ilalim ng Sagip Saka Law," he added. "Para naman sa darating na pasko ay may dagdag na kita at panggastos ang ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda lalo na't anihan na sa darating na Setyembre hanggang Disyembre." The senator is also pushing for the creation and amendments of several laws--the establishment of an agriculture and food commission, the passage of the Libreng Almusal and the Agricultural Land Conversion Ban measures, and the amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) and the laws on agricultural cooperatives and extension services. "To squarely address the agriculture, fisheries, and food crisis currently facing the nation, similar to its response to the crisis in Philippine education, Congress should by law create an agri and food commission," he said. He explained that the commission "will further seek to identify and fully understand the challenges and problems facing agriculture and fisheries and the nation's efforts at achieving food security and our citizens' access to affordable and nutritious food and provide the necessary solutions and action steps to address the crisis." Pangilinan likewise wants amendments on the RTL and plans to seek President Marcos to certify as urgent the changes needed in the laws governing the agriculture cooperatives and extension services. Through amendments to the RTL, the senator said that the National Food Authority (NFA) will regain its power to monitor the rice supply in the country and go after abusive traders and hoarders. The Department of Agriculture (DA) must also be empowered to provide cash assistance, seedling support, equipment, dryers, and warehousing to farmers and fisherfolk. The senator, who was the Aquino administration's Presidential Assistant for Food Security and Agricultural Modernization, highlighted the urgency of going after smugglers and hoarders as he called for the filing of economic sabotage cases against traders who buy palay at only P5 per kilo from farmers. He also underscored the need for more agriculture experts and scientists, urging the government to tap more than 25,000 graduates of agri-related courses from state universities and colleges and other academic institutions "to occupy the 2,500 vacancies in the Department of Agriculture as the first step to address extension services and strengthening agricultural cooperatives." ### Link to Privilege Speech: https://www.facebook.com/senateph/videos/1154160713222170 Timestamp between 2:00:00-4:00:00