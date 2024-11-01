Press Release

August 19, 2025 Education and Workforce Development Group (EWDG) set to address critical issues in EDCOM 2 Report The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) today expressed its full support for the establishment of the Education and Workforce Development Group (EWDG) through Administrative Order No. 36, issued by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. The creation of this vital inter-agency body directly addresses long-standing concerns and systemic issues within the Philippine education sector, many of which were highlighted in EDCOM II's comprehensive report. "The establishment of the EWDG is a critical step forward in resolving the multifaceted challenges confronting our education and workforce development landscape," stated EDCOM 2 Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee. "Our two reports underscored significant issues, including the fragmented implementation of education programs, misaligned teacher development efforts, and inconsistent education plans and policies", he continued. "The President's decisive action in creating the EWDG directly responds to these findings". Administrative Order No. 36 mandates the EWDG to serve as the primary coordinating body for all matters related to education and workforce development in the country. Its establishment is driven by the necessity to create an effective coordinating mechanism among various agencies involved, aiming to foster a complete, adequate, and integrated education system. The EWDG will undertake a series of crucial functions, directly aligning with the systemic reforms EDCOM II advocates, including the formulation of a 10-year National Education and Workforce Development Plan (NEWDP), which will provide a unified and strategic direction for education and workforce systems to align with the rapidly evolving demands of the global economy. The EWDG is also tasked to address challenges confronting the education sector, including encompassing childhood education, basic education, higher education, and vocational skills training. It will also identify priority programs, activities, and projects for the education sector, with a focus on learning recovery, tracking learner progress, and meeting future human resource requirements. The EWDG will also evaluate all existing inter-agency bodies with duties related to education and workforce development, proposing mechanisms to streamline and rationalize their functions. One of EDCOM 2 findings in its Year One Report is that education agencies are saddled with no less than 68 interagency responsibilities, but none specific to education coordination and manpower development. On June 11, 2025, EDCOM 2 Commissioners from the previous Congress successfully passed concurrent resolutions in both the Senate and the House of Representatives urging the President to create a "cabinet cluster" dedicated to education. The EWDG is chaired by the President of the Philippines, with the Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) serving as Co-Chairperson, and the Secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) as Vice-Chairperson. Its membership includes key officials from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). EDCOM II emphasizes that the EWDG's mandate to oversee and monitor the implementation of all government programs and activities related to education and workforce development is vital for ensuring accountability and progress. The group is also required to submit monthly performance reports to the President and the Executive Secretary. "We believe that the EWDG, with its high-level leadership and comprehensive mandate, will be instrumental in transforming the Philippine education sector into one that is responsive, competitive, and globally aligned," Dr. Yee said.