Press Release

August 18, 2025 Legarda enforces mandatory drug testing for staff; workplace policy on prohibited substances and activities reiterated Senator Loren Legarda has mandated drug testing for her staff as a decisive effort to demonstrate accountability and set the highest standards in public service amid recent drug-related allegations involving a Senate employee. "The public deserves a Senate that sets an example. We act with concrete actions to uphold our role as a model of integrity and professionalism," Legarda said. The drug testing will be conducted in coordination with authorized agencies, in full compliance with civil service and health regulations. All staff members are directed to fully comply pursuant to a Memorandum issued on Monday by the four-term Senator. Legarda emphasized that any findings from the tests will be handled with due process, and appropriate actions will be taken should any staff test positive. "By taking this step, we ensure that my office has zero tolerance for illegal drugs and is fully committed to good governance and accountability." Senator Legarda added. Furthermore, another memorandum outlines the Workplace Policy on Prohibited Substances and Activities, to which staff are reminded to adhere strictly. The policy strictly prohibits within the Office of Senator Loren Legarda, within any property owned by the Senator, and within the Senate premises: the use, possession or distribution of illegal drugs or controlled substances, consumption of alcoholic beverages, vaping or use of electronic cigarettes, smoking of any kind and gambling of any form. "This policy will be strictly enforced to maintain a safe, healthy, and productive workplace environment and to uphold the highest standards of efficiency, integrity, and professionalism in public service." Senator Legarda concluded Senator Legarda enforces Mandatory Drug Testing for Staff to Uphold Integrity and Professionalism. Legarda, ipatutupad ang mandatory drug test sa mga kawani; muling iginiit ang patakaran sa bawal na substansya at aktibidad sa opisina Ipinag-utos ni Senadora Loren Legarda ang pagsasagawa ng mandatory drug testing sa lahat ng kanyang kawani bilang hakbang upang ipakita ang pananagutan at itaas ang pamantayan ng serbisyo publiko, kasunod ng mga ulat sa paggamit ng ipinagbabawal na gamot ng isang empleyado sa Senado. "Karapat-dapat lamang na ang Senado ang magsilbing huwaran sa publiko. Ang konkretong hakbang na ito ay upang manatili tayong modelo ng integridad at propesyonalismo sa ating tanggapan," pahayag ni Legarda. Isasagawa ang drug test sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga awtorisadong ahensya, alinsunod sa mga regulasyon ng Civil Service Commission (CSC) at mga patakaran sa kalusugan. Binigyang-diin ni Legarda na ang anumang resulta ng pagsusuri ay dadaan sa tamang proseso at angkop na hakbang ang ipatutupad sakaling may magpositibo. "Sa pamamagitan ng hakbang na ito, pinatutunayan natin ang ating zero tolerance sa ilegal na droga at ipinapakita ang ating paninindigan sa tapat na paglilingkod at pananagutan," dagdag ni Legarda. Bukod dito, isang hiwalay na Memorandum ang muling nagpapaalala sa mga kawani ukol sa Workplace Policy on Prohibited Substances and Activities. Mahigpit na ipinagbabawal sa loob ng Opisina ni Senadora Loren Legarda, sa anumang pag-aari ng Senadora, at sa loob ng Senado ang mga sumusunod: paggamit o pamamahagi ng ilegal na droga o kontroladong substansya, pag-inom ng alak, paggamit ng vape o electronic cigarette, paninigarilyo, at anumang uri ng sugal. "Mahigpit na ipatutupad ang patakarang ito upang mapanatili ang ligtas, malusog at produktibong kapaligiran sa trabaho, at upang maisulong ang pinakamataas na pamantayan ng kahusayan, integridad, at propesyonalismo sa paglilingkod-bayan," pagtatapos ni Legarda.