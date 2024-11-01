Lapid on Housing Woes: Tangible Solutions Needed

Senator Lito Lapid has met with officials of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to learn about the current status of the government's various housing programs, Monday.

One of the key proposals raised by Senator Lapid is addressing the issue of overpopulation in Metro Manila through the "Balik Probinsya Program."

According to the senator, he has been advocating for this program as early as 2004 as a long-term solution to the persistent issue of informal settler families (ISFs) in Metro Manila.

In his proposal, Lapid suggested that the government provide affordable housing and livelihood opportunities to Filipinos who are willing to return to their respective provinces.

During the meeting, DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling presented the agency's national program, strategy, and legislative agenda to address the country's serious housing problems.

According to Sec. Aliling, one of the department's priorities is to implement programs that will relocate informal settlers from danger zones.

The Secretary also provided updates on the Expanded Pabahay Para sa Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4PH) -- a flagship initiative of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

The program aims to provide affordable housing for the poor through subsidized interest rates from the Pag-IBIG Fund.

The program aims to build 1.2 million units by the year 2028, the final part of President Marcos's term.

This was the first meeting between Senator Lapid and Secretary Aliling since the senator was appointed as the head of the housing committee in the 20th Congress.

Joining Senator Lapid in the briefing were DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Henry Yap, Director Mario Mallari, Atty. Abel Maglanque, and Atty. John DX Lapid.

LAPID: MABIGAT NA SULIRANIN SA PABAHAY, KAILANGAN NG KONKRETONG SOLUSYON

NAKIPAGPULONG na si Senador Lito Lapid sa mga opisyal ng Department of Housing, Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) upang malaman ang estado ng ibat-ibang programa ng gobyerno sa pabahay nitong Lunes.

Isa sa mga iminungkahi ni Sen. Lapid ang pagbibigay ng solusyon sa "overpopulation" sa Metro Manila, sa pamamagitan ng "Balik Probinsiya Program".

Ayon sa Senador, noong 2004 pa lang isinusulong na nya ang programang ito para malutas ang matagal ng usapin sa informal settler families (ISF) sa kalakhang Maynila.

Sa kanyang suhestyon, sinabi ni Lapid na bibigyan ng pamahalaan ng murang pabahay at pangkabuhayan ang mga Pilipino na gustong bumalik sa kani-kanilang probinsiya.

Sa pagpupulong, inilatag naman ni DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling ang national program, strategy at legislative agenda ng ahensiya para malutas ang mabigat na problema sa pabahay sa bansa.

Ayon kay Sec. Aliling, isa rin sa tinutukan ng DHSUD ay makagawa ng programa upang maalis sa mga mapanganib na lugar ang mga informal settler.

Nagbigay pa ng update ang Kalihim sa Expanded Pabahay Para sa Pamilyang Pilipino Program o 4PH na prayoridad ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos, Jr.

Layunin ng programa na mabigyan ng abot kayang pabahay ang mga mahihirap sa pamamagitan ng "subsidized interest rate" ng Pag-Ibig Fund.

Target ng programa na makapagpatayo ng 1.2 milyong yunit hanggang sa taong 2028, ang huling bahagi ng termino ni Pang. Marcos.

Ito ang unang pulong nina Sen. Lapid at Sec. Aliling simula nang maitalaga ang senador bilang pinuno ng komite sa ilalim ng 20th Congress.

Kasama ni Sen. Lapid sa briefing sina DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Henry Yap, Director Mario Mallari, Atty. Abel Maglanque at Atty. John DX Lapid.