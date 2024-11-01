Senator Bong Go continues push for health reforms and improved healthcare services for all as he welcomes PhilHealth's Php20K free medicines

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the Philippines Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) for its newly launched enhanced Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (PhilHealth GAMOT).

"Bawat piso sa budget na nakalaan para sa kalusugan ay mahalaga para ma-protektahan ang kalusugan ng ating kababayan. Kaya dapat hindi ito naka-tengga at magamit ito para makaligtas ng buhay ng kapwa Pilipino," Go said.

PhilHealth GAMOT includes 75 free medicines with an annual benefit limit of Php 20,000 per beneficiary, according to PhilHealth Circular No. 2005-0013.

These medications cover conditions, such as infections (anti-microbial), asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, high cholesterol (dyslipidemia), high blood pressure, and heart conditions (cardiology), and nervous system disorders and other supportive therapies.

The accredited PhilHealth GAMOT Facilities are Vidacure with branches in Muntinlupa City and Quezon City; Pharma Gen Ventures Corp (Generika Drugstore) with branches in Paranaque City, Navotas City, Quezon City and Taguig City; and CGD Medical Depot Inc. at Vertis North Chinese General Hospital.

"Malaking tulong itong PhilHealth GAMOT sa mga mahihirap. Sana ay maparami pa ito at magkaroon sa Visayas at Mindanao," Go pointed out.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee of Health and Demography and as part of his long-standing health reforms crusade, Go stressed the need to maximize the PhilHealth funds to ensure the Universal Health Care (UHC) law is implemented in full.

Go earlier welcomed PhilHealth's move to raise the E-konsulta coverage from Php 500 to Php 1,700.

Go also pushed for greater public awareness of PhilHealth membership, citing his filing of Senate Bill No. 170 to mandate the issuance of PhilHealth IDs.

"Sa ngayon po ang nagpa-rehistro sa E-konsulta program ng PhilHealth is only 27.8 million out of 115 million Filipinos... Dapat may ID or whether i-tie up ito sa national ID... Kahit simpleng papel lang, ipa-laminate n'yo lang, ibigay n'yo po sa ating mga pasyente para alam nila na may Philhealth silang masasandalan kapag nagkasakit," he said.

To recall, Senator Go's numerous appeals in the past 14 Senate hearings he presided as Chairman of the Senate Health Committee resulted in Philhealth reforms and major enhancements to its benefit packages such as the Z Packages for kidney-related illnesses, where peritoneal dialysis and kidney transplantation now enjoy increased support.

Additionally, reforms were implemented, including comprehensive packages for ischemic heart disease, from emergency intervention to post-surgery rehabilitation.

Under Go's prodding, PhilHealth also pledged to expand its benefit offerings to include dental services, mental health care, outpatient drug coverage, diagnostic tests such as MRIs and CT scans, and medical transportation services.

Coverage will also extend to assistive devices such as wheelchairs and crutches, chemotherapy for cancer patients, treatment for severe cardiac conditions, and a wide range of rehabilitation services.

Go earlier this month reminded government to ensure the implementation of zero balance billing in key public hospitals. He likewise called on PhilHealth to further expand its coverage and ease access to benefits.

"Gamitin sa wasto at sa tama at maibalik ang bawat piso, lalung lalo na sa mahihirap na pasyente. Ang kalusugan po ay katumbas po iyan ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino. The more we should invest in sa ating healthcare system," Go concluded.

The Senate Health Committee is set to hold its first public hearing for the 20th Congress on August 20.