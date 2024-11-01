Press Release

August 18, 2025 Senator Bong Go files bill to institutionalize AICS for stronger, politics-free social protection for vulnerable Filipinos Seeking to institutionalize a nationwide program under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to provide timely and targeted aid to Filipinos in urgent need, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go filed Senate Bill No. 676, also known as the proposed "Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Act." Citing the latest Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showing that the country's poverty rate, while declining from 23.7 percent in the first half of 2021 to 22.4 percent in the same period of 2023, still leaves around 25.24 million Filipinos unable to meet their basic food and non-food needs, Go stressed the urgency of institutionalizing the program. "Many Filipinos continue to face various crises brought about by poverty, illness, natural and man-made disasters, and displacement. In response to these pressing challenges, there is a clear and urgent need to institutionalize the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)," Go said in his explanatory note. The senator emphasized that formalizing the program into law would give the DSWD "a stronger foundation to deliver timely, fair, and responsive help to individuals and families facing difficult situations." He added that through this measure, distressed families will have a reliable avenue to seek assistance whenever a crisis arises. This measure aims to establishe a long-term commitment to social protection, thereby strengthening public trust in government institutions responsible for delivering assistance in times of need. By institutionalizing AICS through a law, the measure also aims to ensure timely and politics-free implementation while putting safeguards so that funds go to the most qualified beneficiaries. Under SBN 676, the AICS Program would provide each qualified beneficiary with financial, medical, transportation, food, and material assistance, along with other forms of aid assessed by DSWD social workers. These may include disability support services, psychosocial interventions, and legal consultations. "This proposed law aims to institutionalize the AICS program as a permanent national initiative to effectively address the needs of Filipinos during challenging situations by providing each qualified target beneficiary with financial, medical, transportation, food, material assistance, and other assistance based on the assessment of the social workers of the DSWD," Go explained. The bill proposes in detail the various forms of assistance to be covered, including funeral assistance, educational assistance, disability support, and in-kind support such as food packs or assistive devices. It also outlines referral services to other agencies like the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Department of Health (DOH), Public Attorney's Office (PAO), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), and local government units (LGUs). SBN 676 also contains provisions penalizing public officials or individuals who cause delays in delivering AICS services or coerce beneficiaries to surrender part of their aid. Go underscored the importance of accountability, requiring the DSWD to submit quarterly reports to Congress and publish financial and beneficiary data online, subject to the Data Privacy Act of 2012. "The State shall assist with projects, programs, and services geared towards alleviating poverty and improving the quality of life of every Filipino, especially the marginalized sector, and disadvantaged individuals and families," the bill's declaration of policy states. Go's proposed legislation seeks to ensure that social protection remains a reliable pillar of government service delivery, particularly for those left most vulnerable during times of crisis.