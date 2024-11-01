Press Release

August 18, 2025 Gatchalian on Made in the PH Products Week: Buy local, build jobs, boost PH economy "The Made in the Philippines Product Week celebrates Filipino ingenuity, talent, and the resilience of local entrepreneurs and workers. Local products are the backbone of our economy, providing livelihood and opportunities in every community. This is why I urge local government units to fully implement the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, which empowers communities to showcase their unique goods. Bawat biling lokal, trabaho at kabuhayan ang kapital. Kaya suportahan natin ang mga lokal na produkto dahil ito rin ay pamumuhunan sa mga pangarap at kabuhayan ng ating kapwa Pilipino."