Press Release

August 17, 2025 ERWIN TULFO: FIGHT VS. ONLINE GAMBLING ADDICTION FAR FROM OVER AS SITES SHIFT TO OTHER APPS Senator Erwin Tulfo commended the e-wallet firms for complying with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' 48-hour deadline since August 14, to remove the links of online gambling sites from their mobile applications. "We laud the move of the e-wallet firms to delink these online gambling sites from their platforms. This is a sign that the business sector is willing to work with the government in addressing the problem of online gambling addiction in our country," Tulfo, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Games and Amusement, said. However, the senator emphasized that the Senate panel's efforts should not end with the cooperation of e-wallet firms, but with other online platforms too. Tulfo noted that the firms behind online gambling are also doubling its efforts to shift to other mobile applications such as Viber, Telegram, Lazada and other apps. He cited as an example the BingoPlus advisory informing its patrons that they are still easily accessible. The advisory reads as, "Starting August 16, BingoPlus will bring you the fun through our app, website, and Viber, while still allowing easy deposits and withdrawals via Cash and Maya. Your account stays 100% active and ready to play!" The advisory also tells their gamers that they can play via Viber. Another application that makes online gambling accessible is Lazada where BingoPlus is selling vouchers so users can use it as credit points to play on their application. Like other items being sold on Lazada, BingPlus vouchers could be purchased using e-wallets, debit and credit cards. "The fight against the accessibility of gambling to the public is far from over and we will do our best to work with the private sector and other stakeholders to come up with a holistic approach in addressing this problem," Tulfo said. "We are not enemies here. We are allies that should work hand in hand to ensure that the next generation of Filipinos are not gambling addicts," he ended.