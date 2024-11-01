Press Release

August 17, 2025 Sen. Raffy seeks probe into surge of leptospirosis cases in flood-prone areas Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo has filed Senate Resolution No. 75 seeking to investigate the surge of leptospirosis cases in flood-prone areas where lack of prophylaxis and logistical problems during flooding make it challenging to access essential medical supplies. Tulfo cited data from the Department of Health (DOH) from June 8 to August 7, 2025 where a total of 2,396 leptospirosis cases were recorded in various flood-affected areas due to heavy rains, with 52 of these cases resulting in death. One of the fatalities was Dion Angelo Dela Rosa, a 20-year-old student and sacristan, who waded through floodwaters on July 22 in search of his missing father. Without timely medical intervention, he passed away just two days later. In filing the resolution, Tulfo underscored the need for the government to establish a comprehensive strategic mapping system to identify barangays or areas with high incidences of leptospirosis. "DOH should also coordinate with other government agencies and local government units to conduct a study to identify and map barangays that are at risk of flooding and have higher rates of leptospirosis cases, in order to enable the targeted and efficient distribution of prophylaxis and other preventive measures to at- risk populations," he said. Tulfo said that by pinpointing targeted flood-prone areas, the government can more quickly and effectively distribute essential resources such as medications or treatment for leptospirosis. He also stressed the need to ensure that every barangay health center has an on-duty doctor ready to examine patients and prescribe the appropriate medication. In this way, Tulfo said the government can ensure that patients potentially infected with leptospirosis can begin treatment at the very first signs of the disease. Lumobong bilang ng leptospirosis sa mga bahaing lugar, iimbestigahan ni Sen. Raffy sa Senado Nababahala si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa patuloy na pagdami ng kaso ng leptospirosis sa mga flood-prone areas sa bansa. Batay sa tala ng Department of Health (DOH), sa gitna ng matinding pag-ulan at pagbaha mula Hunyo 8 hanggang Agosto 7, 2025, umabot sa 2,396 ang opisyal na kaso ng leptospirosis sa government hospitals, at 52 sa mga pasyente ang pumanaw. Isa sa mga nasawi ay si Dion Angelo Dela Rosa, 20 anyos na estudyante at sakristan, na lumusong sa baha noong Hulyo 22 upang hanapin ang kanyang nawawalang ama. Dahil hindi agad nabigyan ng lunas, pumanaw siya makalipas lamang ang dalawang araw. Kaya naghain si Sen. Tulfo ng Senate Resolution No. 75 upang imbestigahan ang problemang ito at hikayatin ang pamahalaan na bumuo ng malawakang strategic mapping system para matukoy ang mga barangay o lugar na may mataas na kaso ng leptospirosis. Ayon kay Sen. Tulfo, sa pagtukoy ng mga targeted flood-prone areas, mas mabilis at epektibong maipapamahagi ng gobyerno ang mga kinakailangang resources gaya ng gamot na pang-iwas at panlunas sa leptospirosis. Dagdag pa niya, dapat tiyakin na bawat barangay health center ay may naka-standby na doktor 24/7 upang agad masuri ang mga pasyente at makapagreseta ng tamang gamot. Sa ganitong paraan, masisiguro na ang mga pasyenteng posibleng may leptospirosis ay makakainom ng gamot sa unang senyales pa lang ng sakit.