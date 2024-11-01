Press Release

August 17, 2025 Legarda brings the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra back to Antique for another cultural celebration A night of world-class music lit up Antique as Senator Loren Legarda collaborated with the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in bringing back the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) to her home province for a special concert at the University of Antique Sibalom campus on Friday, August 15. "As the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra fills this space with world-class music, we celebrate something far deeper than notes and rhythms. It is an invitation for our people to celebrate, to dream, to remember that Antique is an important and colorful part of the Philippines," Legarda said. This is the seventh time the PPO graced Antique with its presence, following six previous concerts: in Anini-y in 1993; a return to Anini-y in March 2018; Tibiao on November 30, 2018; San Jose on December 1, 2018; another San Jose performance on June 30, 2019; and Pandan on July 1, 2019. "Ang muling pagtatanghal ng PPO ay isang paanyaya para sa ating mga kasimanwa na magdiwang, mangarap, alalahanin na ang ating lalawigan ay isang makulay at mahalagang bahagi ng bansang Pilipino," Legarda said during her keynote speech. "Naging huli man ang ating pag-usbong, taas noo nating ipagmalaki na hindi tayo mapag-iiwanan pagdating sa kagandahan at kaayusan ng kapaligaran, sa talento, at sa mayaman nating kultura at diwa bilang Antiqueño," she added. The Ati community from the municipality of Tobias Fornier opened the evening with their performance of "Tatay Miroy Karinyosa," a tribal song and dance rooted in Ati history and tradition. Under the baton of Maestro Herminigildo Ranera, the PPO delivered a two-hour repertoire subdivided into two parts. The first part opened with the lively orchestral pieces, including Dvorak's "Carnival Overture," Anderson's "Serenata," and Jenkins' "Palladio," followed by a feature with cellist Giancarlo Gonzales in Ennio Morricone's "Sergio Leone Suite." The orchestra then presented an opening medley of Tagalog classics arranged by Ryan Cayabyab, and transitions to powerful show tunes from "Miss Saigon," featuring celebrated Filipino musical theatre tenor Arman Ferrer and multi-awarded singer-theater actress Shiela Valderrama in "Sun and Moon/Last Night of the World," before breaking for a ten-minute intermission. After the break, solo performances spotlight Shiela Valderrama singing "Ikaw" and Arman Ferrer with "Corner of the Sky." The second part of the concert featured the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra performing film and stage music, including theme songs from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," "Superman," "Miss Saigon," "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Mission: Impossible," and a medley of Filipino rock classics. "Music is much like the stories of our kasimanwa, patiently shaped and nurtured through moments of hope and hardship, until it fully blooms into something precious that we can share with the world," remarked Legarda. "Tonight is a celebration of our heritage, our hopes, and the belief that every musical score played and every heart touched brings us closer together."