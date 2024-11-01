Gatchalian on National Electrification Awareness: Walang maiiwan sa dilim

"The National Electrification Awareness Month underscores the crucial need to achieve full electrification. Access to reliable and affordable electricity is not just an infrastructure target but a lifeline that fuels education, livelihood, and economic growth. Walang dapat maiwan sa dilim. Every Filipino deserves equal progress, opportunities, and quality of life made possible by electricity.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, I am committed to ensuring more funding for projects that will bring light to even the most remote barangays. Pinapaalala natin sa lahat na ang kuryente ay hindi pribilehiyo, kundi karapatan ng bawat Pilipino."