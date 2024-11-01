Press Release

August 17, 2025 Cayetano urges PAGCOR to let LGUs opt out of online gambling Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday urged the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to find a way for local government units (LGUs) that oppose gambling to opt out of the still legal online betting operations in the country. Cayetano, who chairs the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions, and Currencies, made the appeal during a public hearing on August 14 on proposed measures seeking to ban online gambling. He noted the "irony" that some LGUs have successfully stamped out all forms of gambling within their jurisdictions, yet residents can still place bets online -- even inside schools or churches. "Sa physical casinos, pwedeng mag-opt out ang mga city. Pero sa online, y'un ang problema namin," Cayetano said. He suggested that the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) explore mechanisms to block online gambling access in LGUs that want it banned. Cayetano cited Taguig City, which has prohibited all forms of gambling since the 1990s in line with its focus on providing residents access to quality education, healthcare, and skills programs. "This is part kasi of teaching young people to work hard and have the right values, and that every single peso that God gives them is to be managed well," he said. He also questioned the logic of requiring strict physical distances between gambling establishments and schools or churches while allowing online gambling that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. "The irony is, makikita n'ung bata na y'ung kara krus ay hinuhuli, pero y'ung kahit anong online gambling, pwede," Cayetano said. PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco, in response, said they are studying the possibility of limiting bets to designated stations instead of mobile devices. Cayetano: LGUs na gustong ipagbawal ang online sugal, dapat payagan Hinimok ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) na payagan ang mga local government unit (LGU) na ayaw sa online sugal na ipagbawal ang mga ito sa kanilang nasasakupan. Sinabi ito ni Cayetano, na tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions, and Currencies, sa isang pagdinig nitong August 14. "Sa physical casinos, pwedeng mag-opt out ang mga city eh. Pero sa online, y'un ang problema namin," pahayag ni Cayetano, na kabiyak ng alkalde ng Taguig na si Mayor Lani Cayetano. Giit ng senador, may mga lungsod gaya ng Taguig kung saan bawal ang mga sugalan, pero dahil legal ang online gambling ay nakakapusta pa rin tuloy ang mga tao, kahit nasa loob pa ng paaralan o simbahan. "[Pwedeng] nag-CR lang y'ung estudyante, gumagamit na pala siya ng cellphone [at tumaya]," aniya. "Sa church, pwedeng nagpe-praise the Lord kami, y'un pala y'ung katabi namin tumama na pala sa bingo," dagdag niya. Hinimok niya ang Department of Information and Communications Technology na maghanap ng mekanismo para ma-block ang online gambling sa mga LGU na ayaw nito. Binanggit ni Cayetano ang Taguig City, kung saan 1990s pa lang ay ipinagbawal na ang lahat ng uri ng sugal. Aniya, ultimo "sakla" sa mga lamay ay bawal, dahil sinasagot naman DSWD at LGU ang gastos sa libing. "This is part kasi of teaching young people to work hard and have the right values, and that every single peso that God gives them is to be managed well," ani Cayetano. Ano pa aniya ang silbi ng paglalagay ng distansya sa pagitan ng mga pasugalan at mga paaralan o simbahan sa ilalim ng batas, kung pinapayagan naman ang online gambling na bukas 24/7? "Makikita n'ung bata na y'ung kara krus ay hinuhuli, pero y'ung kahit anong online gambling, pwede?" diin niya. Sagot naman ni PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco, pinag-aaralan nilang limitahan sa mga "designated stations" ang pagtaya imbes na sa cellphone.