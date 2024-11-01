KIKO BARES PLANS TO INCREASE CROP INSURANCE FOR FARMERS

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan has plans to increase the crop insurance for farmers as he lamented the adverse impact of natural disasters and calamities on the welfare and livelihood of agricultural workers.

In a speech before local farmers in Tuguegarao City, where he witnessed the distribution of indemnity checks by the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) on Thursday, Aug. 14, the senator shared about his own struggles as a farmer-CEO when subsequent typhoons wiped out his crops just before harvest season.

Pangilinan said he understands too well the challenges farmers face during typhoon season, and how difficult it is to bounce back.

"Kaya nagtatanim dahil umaasang magkaroon ng magandang ani kaya dapat suportahan kaya naguusap kami ni Jovee (PCIC President). sabi ko 'ilang taon na kayong hindi nagi-increase ng budget?'," the senator asked. "Limang taon na eh sa limang taon na yun, iba na presyo ng pagkain, iba na presyo ng bilihin, iba na presyo ng krudo. Dapat i-angat natin ang budget ng crop insurance."

The senator, now chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, recognized the hurdles caused by the lack of post-harvest facilities, machinery and equipment, and government subsidies on fertilizers, pesticides, crude oil, and insurance, especially in Cagayan Province.

"Long game ito, ika nga, pero iisa-isahin natin. Anim na taon pa naman ako magiging senador, so anim na taon nating pagtutulungan at bubunuin itong mga prokeyto sa Cagayan," he promised.

While there, Pangilinan also pushed for the full implementation of the Sagip Saka Act, which he said would help not only farmers but the local government's food programs as well.

Since the law allows the direct purchase of food from farmers and fisherfolk without public bidding, the senator explained that local governments can offer fresh and nutritious food to evacuees during times of natural disasters and also to local hospitals, schools, and even jails.

Photo courtesy: Office of Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan

14 Aug 2025 - PCIC Speech