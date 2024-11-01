Press Release

August 15, 2025 Bridging the gap: Gatchalian pushes higher ed reforms for jobs "The rise in the number of unemployed college graduates, as pointed out by the Commission on Higher Education, shows a persistent mismatch between our graduates' skills and labor market needs. When I filed the Three-Year College Education (3CE) Act, I emphasized the need for a specialization-focused college education based on assessed industry needs, international standards or benchmarks, and recognized best practices. Para saan ang diploma kung wala namang mapapasukang trabaho? Kaya nga ginagapang ng magulang ang pagpapa-aral sa anak para makapagtrabaho at guminhawa ang kanilang buhay."