August 14, 2025 Hearing on Online Gambling

Opening Statement Isang mapagpalang umaga po sa ating lahat. Bilang may-akda ng Senate Bill No. 47 o "Anti-Online Gambling Act," nais po nating magpasalamat kay Senator Erwin Tulfo sa kanyang mabilisang aksyon sa pagsasagawa ng pagdinig ukol sa lumalalang krisis ng online gambling. Yes, Mr. Chairperson, dear colleagues, and resource persons - online gambling is now a growing national crisis. That is why it behooves us to address this once and for all, as this is more than just a game of chance. Online gambling is a growing menace that threatens the very fabric of our society. Every day, people are not just risking their hard-earned money. They are putting their futures, families, and lives on the line. The lure of instant wealth has already led many down a path of addiction, debt, and despair. We have seen too many cases where gambling debts have resulted in broken families, suicides, disappearances, and even crimes such as fraud, money laundering, human trafficking, and worse. Isa pong halimbawa ay ang ginang na nag-email sa aming opisina, nagsusumamo para tuluyan nang ipagbawal ang online gambling, matapos ang kanyang paggastos ng milyon-milyong piso, pagbenta ng kanyang bahay at iba pang mga ari-arian, at pag-max out ng kanyang credit cards dahil sa kanyang pagkalulong sa online gambling. Nariyan din po ang kaso ng isang 19-anyos na estudyante na umabot sa mahigit kalahating milyong piso ang hindi pa nababayarang utang sa pagsusugal, mga mag-aaral na nagnanakaw sa kanilang mga magulang para lang tumaya, at isang pulis na nangholdap ng isang branch ng LBC sa San Miguel, Bulacan, dahil sa desperasyon dulot ng patong-patong na utang bunsod ng online gambling. The data also speaks for itself, my dear colleagues. A 2023 survey conducted by research firm Capstone-Intel revealed that 66% of young Filipinos aged 18 to 40 are involved in online gambling. Even middle-aged adults are not spared, with 57% of respondents aged 41 to 55 engaged in various online gambling activities. Nearly a third of users bet two to three times a week, with some wagering up to P3,000 per session. Even worse, our digital age has made gambling more accessible than ever. We now live in an era where anyone with a smartphone effectively has a casino in their pocket, open 24/7. No dress code, no travel—just one click. These platforms are powered by sophisticated technology and aggressive marketing strategies designed not just to attract users, but to keep them gambling longer and coming back more often. What's deeply troubling is that many of these platforms use psychological triggers—manipulative design elements intended to encourage impulsive and compulsive behavior. Add to that, the integration of gambling platforms into widely used mobile apps has made it nearly impossible for families to shield their loved ones from this threat. Despite all these red flags, we see gambling advertisements being pushed to our youth through social media, streaming platforms, and even influencer content. Mr. Chair, please let me put emphasis on this: even minors are exposed to these dangerous platforms, putting our youth at risk of early addiction and lost opportunities. May mga kabataan po na hindi pa nga pwedeng bumoto, pero araw-araw exposed na sa sugal. We must ask ourselves: How did we allow this to happen? And let's be clear—online gambling is not just a matter of financial loss. It is strongly associated with serious mental and physical health issues, broken relationships, family conflict, increased cases of domestic violence and suicide, crime against persons and property, and ultimately, the erosion of opportunities and dignity in the lives of many Filipinos. Sa madaling salita, sa sugal po ay hindi lang pera ang itinataya—pati kinabukasan ng pamilyang Pilipino. Kaya naman po sa araw na ito, nais po nating malaman - anong mga hakbang ang ginagawa ng gobyerno para mapuksa ang lumalaking krisis na dulot ng online gambling? Paano minomonitor ng PAGCOR ang mga licensees nito para masigurong walang mga iregularidad na nakakalusot? Anong mga polisiya ang dapat ipatupad lalo na ng mga e-wallet apps para hindi basta-basta nagkakaroon ng access ang mga kabataan sa gambling sites sa pamamagitan ng kanilang mga apps? Ilan lamang po ito sa mga tanong na nais nating masagot ngayong umaga. Umaasa rin po tayong mapakinggan ang mga suhestiyon ng ating mga resource persons para mas mapatibay ang mga panukalang batas na inihain dito sa Senado, upang tuluyan nang masolusyonan itong problema ng online gambling. Magtulong-tulong po tayo para hindi tuluyang malubog sa kumunoy ng adiksyon ang ating mga kababayan at ang susunod na henerasyon. Maraming salamat at pagpalain po tayong lahat ng Panginoong Diyos.