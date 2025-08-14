Press Release

August 14, 2025 KIKO MEETS WITH PSA, GATHERS INFO ON STATE OF PH AGRI In preparation for his privilege speech on the country's agricultural crisis, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan continues to meet with government agencies and other stakeholders to gather relevant data and come up with measures to address the sector's long-standing problems. A champion of rural development and farmers' empowerment, the senator met with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Wednesday, August 13, for a briefing on the census of agriculture and fisheries, prices of selected agricultural commodities, employment in agriculture, forestry, and fishing, and the share of gross domestic product of agriculture, forestry, and fishing. Pangilinan underscored the importance of strengthening the agricultural sector to secure the supply chain and achieve food security and lower prices of food. "Pag ayusin yung supply chain, lahat tayo makakabili ng kamatis at less 70% or 60% and that's down the line sa lahat ng ibang produkto," he said after sharing his experience of implementing the Sagip Saka Act in Nueva Ecija. "Pag inayos mo supply chain mo, tanggalin mo lahat yung layers, we can actually bring down food prices by as much as half." Previously, he also met with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and consulted with key stakeholders across the agricultural value chain, including farmer cooperatives, agribusiness leaders, and local government officials. During the meeting, Pangilinan identified several agricultural issues that need to be addressed urgently. Among these are the lack of equipment and facilities for farmers, the aging farmer population, the low income of farmers, and the shortage in supply caused by production drops. These consultations ensure that his forthcoming privilege speech on Monday, August 18, is grounded in real-world challenges and informed by practical, evidence-based solutions. His speech will outline urgent measures to revitalize the country's agricultural sector, boost food security, and uplift the livelihoods of farmers and fisherfolk. With his decades-long track record of defending agrarian reform, food security, and rural enterprise, Pangilinan's proposed measures and policies will aim to protect agricultural workers, promote climate-resilient farming practices, and strengthen local supply chains. The privilege speech will set the tone for the legislative agenda and priorities of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, which Pangilinan now chairs. Photo courtesy: Office of Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan

Sen Kiko's meeting with PSA