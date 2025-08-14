Gatchalian backs CHED's 'ACHIEVE' agenda

"I commend the Commission on Higher Education for coming up with the ACHIEVE agenda to pursue higher education reforms, including the resolving of jobs-skills mismatch, the pursuit of internationalization, and the integration of data collection and analytics, among others.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, I will ensure that the education budget we plan to create for 2026 will help CHED realize its ACHIEVE agenda. Maaasahan ng CHED ang aking suporta upang isulong ang mga repormang kinakailangan upang iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyong hatid ng ating mga kolehiyo't pamantasan."