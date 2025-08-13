Press Release

August 13, 2025 SOTTO BATS FOR LIVESTREAM ACCESS TO ALL BUDGET DELIBERATIONS Senate Minority Leader Vicente "Tito" Sotto III has expressed full support for Concurrent Joint Resolution No. 4, filed by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and backed by numerous sponsors, which seeks to strengthen transparency in the national budget process. Sotto noted that the measure complements Senate Joint Resolution No. 1, which he earlier filed with five other senators to promote openness in bicameral conference committee proceedings. To reinforce the resolution's objectives, Sotto proposed an amendment: "To afford the public transparency and access to the budget process, the Senate and House of Representatives will ensure that digital livestreaming is available and readily accessible to the public in all budget deliberations." According to Sotto, this will ensure that all budget deliberations can be viewed in real time and revisited at any time by any Filipino, thereby fostering greater accountability. While pushing for openness, the Minority Leader also stressed the need for caution in handling sensitive information. He clarified to Senator Gatchalian that while the public may criticize and give feedback on deliberations and bicameral proceedings, these inputs should be thoroughly screened and subjected to a strict vetting process to protect the integrity of the process. Senator Gatchalian assured "Internally, since this will be through our email system, and this will not be published for data privacy purposes, the receiver, the Senate, will vet the feedback we receive. We will process and vet that very carefully." Sotto agreed, "I like that phrase 'very carefully' because I want to be assured that no foreign entities or militant organizations will use the published information in a way that might compromise our national security." He reiterated that transparency and national security must go hand in hand to maintain public trust while safeguarding the nation's welfare, especially its budget.