Press Release

August 13, 2025 Marcoleta recalls blank items in 2025 bicam budget report; gets assurance it won't happen this year Senator Rodante D. Marcoleta has expressed full support to the Senate's efforts to promote transparency and accountability in the deliberations of the 2026 General Appropriations Bill (GAB). At the same time, Marcoleta reminded his colleagues that strict adherence to these principles must begin with the leadership of the two legislative chambers, in all stages of the budget process. In his interpellation of Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, who sponsored Concurrent Resolution No. 4 during Tuesday's session, Marcoleta recalled how he saw several blank items when he was handed a copy of the approved bicameral conference committee report on the proposed P6.532 billion budget for 2025. Then a member of the House of Representatives (19th Congress), Marcoleta recounted seeing 12-13 pages in the special provisions of the 400-page bicameral report that contained 28 blank budget items. He said that he tried to look for annexes containing instructions for the blank items, but failed to find any. "I also inquired with the office of the (House) Secretary General for this information, but I wasn't given access to records, including a copy of the enrolled bill that was submitted to Malacanang," the senator said in Filipino. "So, in the enrolled bill, the details were already complete. But [the public never knew the] whole story, as to who filled up, and what is supposed to be filled up in all those material particulars," he told Gatchalian. Since Concurrent Resolution No.4 seeks to allow public participation in crafting the budget, Marcoleta asked how this can be fulfilled - if even the people's elected representatives, like him, were not guaranteed full access to critical information. The senator from Paniqui, Tarlac, likewise shared an incident from the House plenary deliberations last year, when he was prevented by several colleagues from posing questions on the general principles of the proposed 2025 GAB. "We have not yet, for example, enacted the Freedom of Information Bill. And of course there is a twin bill in that, the Right of Reply. We may be raising people's expectations unnecessarily by citing the Constitution, [including the] people's right to information, especially on the fields of transactions," he cautioned. Responding to Marcoleta, Gatchalian confirmed that he did hear news about the blank items in last year's bicameral report, but assured the former that this would not happen under his term as Senate finance committee chairman. "In fact, I raised that to our technical team here in the Senate; that those things should not happen in the 2026 budget. Not under my watch that the members will be given blank materials to sign," Gatchalian assured Marcoleta. To recall, the 2025 national budget, which initially amounted to P6.352 trillion, was reduced to P6.326 trillion after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vetoed several line items worth P194 billion. The vetoed provisions, Malacanang said in a news release, were deemed inconsistent with the administration's priority programs.