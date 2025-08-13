Press Release

August 13, 2025 Bam Aquino backs local execs' call for transparency and accountability in flood control projects Senator Bam Aquino has thrown his full support behind calls from several local chief executives for greater transparency and accountability in flood control projects. Mayors Benjie Magalong of Baguio City, Iloilo City's Raisa Trenas, Pasig's Vico Sotto, and Isko Moreno of Manila earlier raised concerns over questionable flood control contracts, unfinished and ineffective projects, and lack of clear project disclosures in their respective areas. Their statement came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed that 15 contractors cornered nearly 20 percent of the P545.64 billion allocation for the government's flood control program. "I stand with our local leaders in demanding full transparency and proper accountability for these flood control projects, which are funded by the people's money," Aquino said. "Kaisa tayo sa kanilang paninindigan na dapat nagagamit sa tama ang pera ng taumbayan at talagang napoprotektahan sila sa baha ng mga proyekyong ito, sa halip na gamitin bilang gatasan ng mga tiwaling opisyal," he added. Aquino earlier filed a resolution seeking to investigate the utilization of P360 billion in funds allocated for national flood control projects for 2025, amid questions about their effectiveness, prioritization, and implementation. "Malaman natin ano ba iyong mga lugar na may flood control project. May history of flooding ba doon? Itong 2025, nakatigil ba talaga ito ng baha o hindi?" the Senator emphasized in a television interview. "It's about the implementation. Kailangan tama ba talaga iyong lugar na iyon na doon dapat iyong flood control project? Tama ba iyong binibigay na pondo at pangatlo, masisigurado ba talaga natin na hindi lang iyan nabubulsa ng kung sinu-sino," he added. Under Proposed Senate Resolution No. 28, Aquino urged the appropriate Senate committees to look into how the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and other implementing agencies have spent the budget for flood control programs under the 2025 General Appropriations Act. "There is a need to review the flood control strategies being implemented by the DPWH and other concerned agencies to be more cost-effective, suitable, innovative, and efficient to address the worsening conditions during the typhoon season in the Philippines," Aquino said in his resolution. Even with the allocation of P1.47 trillion for flood control initiatives from 2009 to 2024, including P556.5 billion earmarked from 2022 to 2024 alone, the Senator noted that the country still experiences poor drainage systems and spillways, ineffective flood control measures, outdated pumping stations, and a lack of community-based flood risk management. "Despite over a trillion pesos in government investment, many communities remain highly vulnerable to flooding, with growing public concern over delayed implementation, lack of coordination, and alleged inefficiencies or misuse of funds," he pointed out. In addition, Aquino said flooding poses significant economic challenges to local businesses and workers, causing closures, property damage, income loss, and temporary unemployment, while also hampering transportation, logistics, and access to basic services. A study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said the country's economy incurs a daily loss of P2.4 billion due to reduced productivity and wasted fuel. Meanwhile, data from the Department of Education revealed that recent typhoons damaged over 4,000 classrooms, with reconstruction costs approaching P1.9 billion. Aquino also emphasized that a whole-of-government approach is needed to address the worsening impacts of flooding. He said closer collaboration between the DPWH and other key agencies such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), and Local Government Units (LGUs) is crucial to implementing integrated, multi-sectoral flood risk management strategies.