Press Release

August 12, 2025 Tulfo alarmed over rise of school violence Committee on Basic Education Vice Chairperson Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo expressed concern over the recent surge of violence in Philippine schools which affects the safety of all learners, teachers and school personnel. During the hearing of said committee today (Aug. 12), Tulfo cited the August 7 incident at Santa Rosa Integrated School in Nueva Ecija where an 18-year-old former student shot a 15-year-old girl in the neck before killing himself and the August 4 incident in Lanao del Sur's Balabagan Trade School where a Grade 11 student shot and killed his teacher allegedly over a failing grade. Tulfo asked the Department of Education (DepEd) what are the measures they are currently implementing to address this issue, prevent entry of deadly weapon like guns inside school facility and ensure a safe school environment for everyone. DepEd Usec. for Legal and Legislative Affairs Filemon Javier said they already issued a reiteration of DepEd Order No. 40, s. 2012, or the "Child Protection Policy" which outlines zero-tolerance policy for violence within schools. He said they also heightened their security measures. Tulfo lamented that despite the presence of said policy, there seems to be a problem with proper implementation. He also stressed the need for school accountability in situations like these. In one of said incidents that Tulfo cited, Jaiver reasoned that the suspect joined the crowd of people entering the school. "Ang assailant ay sumabay sa dagsa ng tao. Nakalusot..." Tulfo reminded him to not use this as an excuse for the surge of school-related violence. "You cannot use the word 'dagsaan' kaya nakalusot (ang assailant). Baka yan din palagi ang gagamitin ng authorities kapag may nakalusot na gunman kasi sumabay sa dagsaan," Tulfo said. Javier then vowed to implement stricter preventive measures against school violence. Tulfo, naalarma sa tumitinding karahasan sa mga paaralan Naaalarma si Senate Committee on Basic Education Vice Chairperson Sen. Idol Raffy sa dumaraming bilang ng insidente ng karahasan sa mga paaralan sa Pilipinas na banta sa kaligtasan ng mga mag-aaral, guro at school personnel. Sa pagdinig ng komite ngayong araw (Agosto 12), binanggit ni Tulfo ang insidente noong Agosto 7 sa Santa Rosa Integrated School sa Nueva Ecija kung saan isang 18-anyos na dating estudyante ang bumaril sa isang 15-anyos na estudyante bago niya kitilin ang sarili, at ang insidente noong Agosto 4 sa Balabagan Trade School sa Lanao del Sur kung saan binaril at napatay ng isang Grade 11 na estudyante ang kanyang guro, diumano'y dahil sa bagsak na grado. Tinanong ni Tulfo ang Department of Education (DepEd) kung anu-anong hakbang ang kanilang isinasagawa upang matugunan ang suliraning ito, maiwasan ang pagpasok ng mga nakamamatay na armas gaya ng baril sa loob ng paaralan, at matiyak ang isang kaligtasan sa loob ng school facility. Ayon kay DepEd Undersecretary for Legal and Legislative Affairs Filemon Javier, muling ipinaalala ng ahensya ang DepEd Order No. 40, s. 2012 o ang Child Protection Policy na nagtatakda ng zero-tolerance policy laban sa karahasan sa loob ng paaralan. Gayunpaman, binigyang-diin ni Tulfo na sa kabila ng umiiral na patakarang ito, tila may problema sa tamang pagpapatupad. Iginiit din niya na dapat mayroon mananagot sa mga pangyayaring tulad nito. Sa isa sa mga insidenteng binanggit ni Tulfo, sinabi ni Javier na "sumabay sa dagsa ng tao" ang suspek papasok sa paaralan. Tugon ni Tulfo, hindi dapat gawing palusot ang ganitong dahilan sa pagtaas ng karahasang may kinalaman sa paaralan. "Hindi puwedeng gawing dahilan ang salitang 'dagsaan' kaya nakalusot ang suspek. Baka maging palaging palusot ng mga awtoridad kapag may nakakalusot na gunman ay sumabay ito sa dagsaan," giit ni Tulfo. Nangako naman si Javier na magpapatupad sila ng mas mahigpit na mga hakbang upang maiwasan ang karahasan sa mga paaralan.