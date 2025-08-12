Press Release

August 12, 2025 Sen. Raffy seeks to designate MMDA as primary agency responsible for rehab of pumping stations Sen. Raffy Tulfo has filed Senate Bill (SB) No. 1168 seeking to return to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) the rehabilitation and maintenance of pumping stations in Metro Manila which are supposed to help speed up the receding time of flood water during heavy rainfall. During the courtesy visit of MMDA Chairman Romando Artes and other agency officials to Sen. Raffy's office in the Senate yesterday, August 11, Tulfo found out that the DPWH currently holds the mandate and budget for the rehabilitation of pumping stations, while the MMDA directly oversees and operates them to prevent flooding in Metro Manila. In filing the measure, Tulfo noted that recent floodings in Metro Manila underscore the urgent need for this legislative action, and the current arrangement is of no help because this only creates significant operational inefficiencies as two government agencies have to deal with the pumping stations when it can be tasked to a single agency. Tulfo cited in example what he found out during said meeting about some non-functional pumping stations in Metro Manila, like the one near Senate of the Philippines, Pasay. He also learned about the Sunog de Apog Pumping Station, which allegedly has never operated since its completion. According to the MMDA, they refused to accept the facility from the DPWH during the turnover because it was non-functional. This pumping station was supposed to address flooding along España Boulevard, but its failure to operate has left the area vulnerable during heavy rains. The Senator from Isabela and Davao also cited the Vitas Pumping Station in Tondo, Manila, which was allegedly rehabilitated by the DPWH even it was not yet due for rehabilitation. "The MMDA is more familiar with the condition of pumping stations under its jurisdiction, thus, should have the authority of initiating rehabilitation works when it deems necessary. The current bureaucratic set-up could lead to delays, reducing the efficiency and capacity of critical flood control infrastructure during heavy rainfall," he said. By transferring this function, along with the corresponding assets, records, and funding, to the MMDA, Tulfo said the government can now establish a unified and accountable system. "The MMDA, with its operational expertise and direct presence in Metro Manila, is better equipped to implement a proactive and responsive strategy for the rehabilitation and maintenance of pumping stations, thereby enhancing the overall flood mitigation effort," he said. In 2018, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) estimated that the cost of transportation in Metro Manila goes as high as P2.4 billion per day in wasted gasoline and lost productivity due to traffic delays and this goes higher because of heavier traffic conditions during typhoon season. Tulfo noted that One of World Bank's recommendation to effectively manage major flood events in the future is to modernize Metro Manila's existing pumping stations, which are under the MMDA's jurisdiction. "This bill, therefore, is a necessary legislative intervention to empower the MMDA to effectively manage, upgrade, and rehabilitate the pumping stations under its jurisdiction, which are a vital line of defense against the devastating effects of flooding. "By consolidating authority and resources in MMDA, it aims to create a more resilient and sustainable flood management system for Metro Manila," he said. Rehabilitation at maintenance ng Metro Manila pumping stations, ibalik sa MMDA! - Sen. Raffy Naghain si Sen. Raffy Tulfo ng Senate Bill (SB) No. 1168 na layong ibalik sa Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) mula sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) ang rehabilitasyon at maintenance ng mga pumping station sa Metro Manila na dapat ay tumutulong upang mapabilis ang paghupa ng baha tuwing malakas ang pag-ulan. Sa isinagawang courtesy visit nina MMDA Chairman Romando Artes at iba pang opisyal ng ahensya sa tanggapan ni Sen. Raffy sa Senado kahapon, Agosto 11, nalaman ni Tulfo na kasalukuyang nasa DPWH ang mandato at pondo para sa rehabilitasyon ng mga pumping station, habang ang MMDA naman ang direktang nagbabantay at nagpapatakbo ng mga ito upang maiwasan ang pagbaha sa Kalakhang Maynila. Sa paghahain ng panukalang batas, sinabi ni Tulfo na ang kasalukuyang sistema ay nagdudulot lamang ng malaking pagkaantala sa operasyon dahil dalawang ahensya ang humahawak sa mga pumping station na maaari namang italaga sa iisang ahensya. Bilang halimbawa, ibinahagi ni Tulfo ang napagalaman niya sa kanilang pagpupulong na ang ilang pumping station sa Metro Manila na hindi gumagana, kabilang na ang isa na malapit mismo sa Senate of the Philippines, Pasay. Nalaman din niya ang tungkol sa Sunog de Apog Pumping Station na hindi pa talaga napagana simula nang ito ay matapos gawin. Ayon sa MMDA, tumanggi silang tanggapin ang pasilidad mula sa DPWH noong turnover dahil hindi ito functional. Ang pumping station na ito sana ang tutulong upang mabilis na humupa ang baha sa kahabaan ng España Boulevard. Binanggit din ni Tulfo ang Vitas Pumping Station sa Tondo, Maynila na umano'y isinailalim sa rehabilitasyon ng DPWH kahit hindi pa ito nakatakdang isaayos. Ayon kay Tulfo mas pamilyar ang MMDA sa kalagayan ng mga pumping station na sakop ng kanilang hurisdiksiyon, kaya't dapat ang ahensya ang magsagawa ng rehabilitasyon kapag kinakailangan. "The current bureaucratic set-up could lead to delays, reducing the efficiency and capacity of critical flood control infrastructure during heavy rainfall," saad niya. Dagdag pa ni Sen. Raffy, ang MMDA, na may sapat na karanasan at direktang presensya sa Metro Manila, ay mas handang magpatupad ng "proactive and responsive strategy" para sa rehabilitasyon at maintenance ng mga pumping station. Noong 2018, sa pagtataya ng Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) umaabot sa P2.4 bilyon kada araw ang gastos sa transportasyon sa Metro Manila dahil sa nasasayang na gasolina at nawawalang produktibidad bunsod ng pagkaantala sa trapiko, at mas tumataas pa ito tuwing panahon ng bagyo. Tinukoy din ni Tulfo na isa sa mga rekomendasyon ng World Bank upang epektibong matugunan ang malalaking pagbaha sa hinaharap ay ang modernisasyon ng mga kasalukuyang pumping station sa Metro Manila, na sakop ng hurisdiksiyon ng MMDA. Sinabi ni Tulfo na ang panukalang batas na ito ay mahalagang interbensyong lehislatibo upang bigyang-kapangyarihan ang MMDA na mas epektibong pamahalaan, i-upgrade, at isaayos ang mga pumping station sa kanilang hurisdiksiyon, na nagsisilbing pangunahing depensa laban sa mapaminsalang epekto ng pagbaha.