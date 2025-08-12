Press Release

August 12, 2025 PANGILINAN ASSUMES CHAIRMANSHIP OF COMMITTEE ON CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan has formally accepted the challenge of leading the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes. The announcement was made during the Senate's plenary session on August 12, Tuesday. Pangilinan, who is also the chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for the trust as he assumes the leadership of one of the chamber's most critical committees. "I accept this responsibility with humility and a firm resolve to safeguard the democratic ideals enshrined in our Constitution," Pangilinan stated. "We will uphold democratic principles and guarantee a consultative and transparent process in any proposed changes to our Constitution." "The Constitution belongs to the people, and any move to change it must be anchored on their aspirations and welfare. It must also undergo a thorough, principled, and participatory process," the senator added. Under his leadership, Pangilinan said he would conduct a series of public consultations, which would include input from constitutional experts, civil society representatives, business groups, local government units, and ordinary citizens. Through these consultations, he hopes to understand public sentiments on any possible amendments to the political and economic provisions of the Constitution, the mechanisms for amending the Charter, and the broader political and social implications of a constitutional reform. Pangilinan is no stranger to the Committee on Constitutional Amendments, having chaired it in his past three terms. In that capacity, the senator led discussions on the Charter Change. Since first becoming senator in 2001, he has maintained a legislative track record focusing on justice, agriculture, constitutional reform, and the empowerment of marginalized sectors. As he takes on two major challenges--leading the Senate panels on agriculture and constitutional amendments--Pangilinan said he would be drawing from his experiences as a lawyer and legislator for more than 20 years.