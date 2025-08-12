STATEMENT OF SENATOR FRANCIS "KIKO" PANGILINAN

International Youth Day 2025

Today, we honor the strength, creativity, and leadership of the Filipino youth.

Our young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow--they are movers of change today. They fight for what is right, speak up for those unheard, and roll up their sleeves to help their communities.

That is why we have worked to pass laws that give them the tools to lead and to serve:

• RA 11913 - Philippine Youth Development Act of 2022, which strengthens the National Youth Commission and ensures youth priorities are part of national and local development plans.

• RA 11910 - Summer Youth Camp Act, which builds leadership, teamwork, and civic responsibility through annual summer camps.

• RA 11768 - Strengthening the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Reform Act, which empowers SK officials with better governance tools, fiscal autonomy, and training.

But we must remember: leadership also means making sure no young person goes hungry. Hunger kills potential. Poverty crushes dreams.

That's why we push for Hello Pagkain sa Mababang Presyo--because every young Filipino deserves access to affordable, nutritious food. And we stand by Walang Kulay ang Gutom--because the fight against hunger is beyond politics, beyond colors, beyond divisions.

On this International Youth Day, we commit to a future where our youth can dream without the shadow of hunger, learn without the weight of poverty, and lead without fear.

PAHAYAG NI SENADOR FRANCIS "KIKO" PANGILINAN

Pandaigdigang Araw ng Kabataan 2025

Ngayon, ipinagdiriwang natin ang lakas, talino, at tapang ng kabataang Pilipino.

Hindi lang sila ang mga lider ng kinabukasan--sila ang tagapagsulong ng pagbabago ngayon. Lumalaban para sa tama, nagsasalita para sa walang boses, at handang maglingkod sa kanilang komunidad.

Kaya naman tinulungan nating maisabatas ang mga panukalang magbubukas ng pinto para sa kanila na mamuno at maglingkod:

• RA 11913 - Philippine Youth Development Act of 2022, na nagpapalakas sa National Youth Commission at nagsisiguro na kasama sa plano ng bayan ang mga prayoridad ng kabataan.

• RA 11910 - Summer Youth Camp Act, na naghuhubog ng liderato, pagkakaisa, at malasakit sa pamamagitan ng taunang youth camps.

• RA 11768 - Strengthening the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Reform Act, na nagbibigay sa SK ng mas matatag na pamamahala, pondo, at pagsasanay.

Ngunit tandaan: bahagi ng liderato ang pagtiyak na walang kabataang magugutom. Dahil ang gutom ay pumapatay ng potensyal. At ang kahirapan ay pumipigil sa mga pangarap.

Kaya't patuloy nating isinusulong ang Hello Pagkain sa Mababang Presyo--dahil karapatan ng bawat kabataang Pilipino ang abot-kayang masustansyang pagkain. At naninindigan tayo sa Walang Kulay ang Gutom--dahil ang laban sa gutom ay higit pa sa politika, kulay, o pagkakawatak-watak.

Sa Pandaigdigang Araw ng Kabataan, nanunumpa tayong itaguyod ang kinabukasang walang gutom, walang maiiwan, at walang takot na mangarap at mamuno ang kabataan.