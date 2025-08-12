Marcoleta slams 'unrealistic' Konsulta package rate: 'Mas mahal pang magpa-checkup ng aso'

A routinary dog checkup with the vet costs more than Konsulta's package rate for every Filipino.

This was the analogy used by Senator Rodante D. Marcoleta, as he questioned the 'unrealistic' P1,700 capitation rate per patient under Konsulta, the outpatient services program of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Interpellating Senator JV Ejercito, who delivered a privilege speech on the universal healthcare program during Monday's session, Marcoleta inquired how the agency came up with the said amount.

He noted that P1,700 was grossly inadequate to cover a patient's basic laboratory costs, doctor's fees, and other related expenses, such as medicines.

Further pushing his point, Marcoleta shared that his youngest child spends even more for the checkup and grooming of her pet dog.

"Yung P1,700 po para sa aso ay hindi pa po sapat, eh. Itong pinag-uusapan po natin, tao po, mga tao po ito," he stressed.

"Sino ba ang kumuwenta nito (P1,700 capitation rate)? Kaya nakapagtataka po, kapag pinag-uusapan natin ang isang napakahalagang pasilidad, [dahil] talagang nagiging sandigan po ito ng ating mga kababayan sa kanilang nararamdaman," remarked the senator from Tarlac.

Agreeing with Marcoleta, Ejercito explained that the current capitation rate had in fact been raised recently, previously pegged at P1,200.

Meanwhile, in his interjection, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada pointed out that a comprehensive complete blood count (CBC) test alone normally costs P1,000 already.

Marcoleta said that to be truly effective, PhilHealth's programs must be realistic and responsive to the people's needs. He then related this to Konsulta's low enrolment and availment rates.

"Tingnan n'yo po, Mr. President. Based on PhilHealth's latest data, why [is it that out of] 102 million Filipinos who have registered with PhilHealth, only 27.8 million are enrolled with Konsulta?"

"Sa tala po, first patient encounter, health advocates estimate that only one percent of the total population actually availed of Konsulta. Isang porsyento pa lang po ang naka-benepisyo na po sa Konsulta," he pointed out.

In response, Ejercito expressed hope that the agency under its new president, Dr. Edwin Mercado, will continue to expand the agency's case rates, as well as the capitation package for Konsulta.

"Ganoon po ang kaawa-awang lagay ng PhilHealth. Kung kinakailangan lang po na lahat ng kayamanan ng Pilipinas ilagay po natin sa PhilHealh," Marcoleta lamented. "Pero ito po ay kailangan talagang ayusin, para nang sa ganun, ang perang ipinagkatiwala sa kanila ay mapakinabangan po ng nangangailangan."