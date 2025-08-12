Press Release

August 12, 2025 Lacson Lauds PH Coast Guard Maneuver, Mourns Reported Senseless Deaths in Latest WPS Incident More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/08/12/lacson-lauds-ph-coast-guard-maneuver-mourns-reported-senseless-deaths-in-latest-wps-incident/ Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson on Tuesday lauded the Philippine Coast Guard for its skillful maneuvering in evading two Chinese vessels off Panatag Shoal on Monday morning, but also mourned the reported senseless loss of lives on the Chinese side. Lacson cited reports indicating at least two Chinese Coast Guard crewmembers lost their lives in a collision between China Coast Guard Vessel 3104 and People's Liberation Army Ship 164 off Bajo de Masinloc, while chasing the BRP Suluan. "The WPS collision between a People's Liberation Army Navy ship and a Chinese Coast Guard vessel, while chasing a PCG vessel on a mission to resupply our fishermen near Bajo de Masinloc reportedly killed 2 CCG crew members. While we are proud of a skillful maneuver by our PCG captain, we also mourn the senseless loss of lives of the CCG personnel," Lacson said on X. PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said the CCG tried to use a water cannon on the BRP Suluan but the PCG's seamanship skills allowed the vessel to avoid getting hit. The BRP Suluan and the BRP Teresa Magbanua were escorting the MV Pamamalakaya, which was in the area to assist 35 Filipino fishing vessels. Lyle Morris, a senior fellow for foreign policy and national security at the Asia Society Policy Institute Center for China Analysis, and who formerly served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) as the Country Director for China, said on X that "the two sailors manning the bow of CCG 3104 likely died in the collision." "When the operational culture of a navy/coast guard is to habitually violate COLREGS (collision regulations) and norms of professionalism, this is the tragic result. The bow of China Coast Guard 3104 was completely destroyed colliding with PLA Navy Destroyer 164. The two sailors manning the bow of CCG 3104 likely died in the collision," Morris said. Retired Col. Vinayak Bhat, a military intelligence veteran of the Indian Army, posted on X that four men on the forecastle of the stricken Chinese vessel "must have certainly died." Lacson, Pinuri ang PCG Maneuver Nguni't Nagluksa sa 'Senseless' na Pagkamatay sa Pinakabagong Insidente sa WPS More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/08/12/lacson-lauds-ph-coast-guard-maneuver-mourns-reported-senseless-deaths-in-latest-wps-incident/ Pinuri ni Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson nitong Martes ang Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) sa mahusay nitong pagmaniobra upang iwasan ang dalawang barkong Tsino malapit sa Panatag Shoal noong Lunes ng umaga, ngunit nagluksa rin sa ulat ng walang saysay na pagkasawi ng ilang tauhan sa panig ng Tsina. Binanggit ni Lacson ang mga ulat na nagsasabing hindi bababa sa dalawang kasapi ng Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) ang nasawi matapos magbanggaan ang China Coast Guard Vessel 3104 at People's Liberation Army Ship 164 sa may Bajo de Masinloc, habang hinahabol ang BRP Suluan. "The WPS collision between a People's Liberation Army Navy ship and a Chinese Coast Guard vessel, while chasing a PCG vessel on a mission to resupply our fishermen near Bajo de Masinloc reportedly killed 2 CCG crew members. While we are proud of a skillful maneuver by our PCG captain, we also mourn the senseless loss of lives of the CCG personnel," ayon kay Lacson sa X. Ayon kay PCG spokesperson para sa West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela, tinangkang gamitin ng CCG ang water cannon laban sa BRP Suluan ngunit nakaiwas ang barko ng PCG dahil sa husay sa pagpapatakbo. Nagsisilbing escort ang BRP Suluan at BRP Teresa Magbanua noong panahong iyon sa MV Pamamalakaya, na nasa lugar upang tumulong sa 35 Pilipinong bangkang pangisda. Ayon kay Lyle Morris, senior fellow para sa patakarang panlabas at pambansang seguridad sa Asia Society Policy Institute Center for China Analysis, at dating nagsilbi sa Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) bilang Country Director para sa Tsina, malamang na namatay ang dalawang mandaragat na nasa unahan ng CCG 3104 sa banggaan. "When the operational culture of a navy/coast guard is to habitually violate COLREGS (collision regulations) and norms of professionalism, this is the tragic result. The bow of China Coast Guard 3104 was completely destroyed colliding with PLA Navy Destroyer 164. The two sailors manning the bow of CCG 3104 likely died in the collision," ayon kay Morris. Ayon naman kay retired Col. Vinayak Bhat, isang beterano sa military intelligence ng Indian Army, sa kanyang post sa X, tiyak na namatay ang apat na nasa forecastle ng nasirang barkong Tsino.