Gatchalian calls for justice on shooting of principal in Cotabato

"I am deeply alarmed that acts of violence in our schools are getting out of hand. The latest victim was a school principal in Midsayap, Cotabato, who was gunned down this morning by unidentified gunmen. Mariin kong kinokondena ang karahasang ito at nakikiisa ako sa panawagang makamit ang hustisya sa lalong madaling panahon.

I urge law enforcement authorities to apprehend the assailants and make them answer for their ghastly crimes. As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, I reaffirm my resolve to secure adequate funding to strengthen the safety and protection of our schools."