Gatchalian urges schools: Implement stronger anti-bullying measures

"Given the rise in reported bullying and other violence-related incidents in many learning institutions, public and private schools should lose no time in adopting and implementing their respective anti-bullying policies.

Panawagan ko sa lahat ng stakeholders: manatili tayong mapagbantay at siguraduhin na naipapatupad ang polisiyang ito sa bawat paaralan. Principals and school heads are now fully responsible and accountable for all incidents within their institutions. Panahon na para kumilos. Ibalik natin ang tiwala na ligtas ang ating mga paaralan upang ang mga mag-aaral ay matuto at makapag-aral nang walang takot."