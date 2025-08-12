Gatchalian on drop of struggling readers: Let's sustain learning recovery efforts

"I take heart in the significant improvement in reading proficiency of our learners, a clear sign that our efforts are bearing fruit. With the ARAL Program in full swing, we can accelerate our learning recovery and bring the number of non-readers even closer to zero.

The Department of Education should build on the momentum of its learning recovery initiatives to ensure that every learner becomes a reader. Wala nang batang dapat makaabot sa Grade 3 nang hindi marunong bumasa. Bilang Chairman ng Senate Committee on Finance, sisiguraduhin kong may sapat na pondo at suporta para wakasan ang krisis sa edukasyon."