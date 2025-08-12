Ejercito eyes opening bicam to public: 'Kapag walang tinatago, walang dapat ikatakot'

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito wants bicameral conference committee meetings--especially concerning the national budget--opened to the public as part of efforts to promote greater transparency in the use of public funds.

"Kung wala tayong ginagawang mali, wala tayong dapat itago sa publiko," Ejercito said on Tuesday, Aug. 12 in his co-sponsorship speech on Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 4, which aims to institutionalize strict measures for open and transparent budget deliberations.

"Kung ang impormasyon ay kapangyarihan, tungkulin natin bilang mga halal na kinatawan ng sambayanan na buksan at gibain ang anumang pinto o hadlang na pumipigil sa malayang pagdaloy nito patungo sa taumbayan."

During the plenary session, the Senate, led by Finance Committee Chairperson Senator Win Gatchalian, unanimously supported a resolution to improve transparency and accountability in the national budget process.

"Malugod at buong puso nating sinusuportahan ang hakbang na ito, sapagkat ang Konstitusyon mismo ang nagtatakda at kumikilala sa karapatan ng sambayanan sa impormasyon ukol sa mga bagay at usapin ng pampublikong interes," Ejercito said in his co-sponsorship speech.

"Binibigyang pugay natin ang layunin ng hakbangin na ito na naglalayong buksan ang proseso ng pagbabalangkas ng ating national budget, na tunay dapat na kumakatawan sa mga prayoridad, adhikain, at hangarin bilang isang bansa, at hindi kailanman magsilbing daluyan ng makasariling interes ninuman," he added.

It can be remembered that Ejercito filed Senate Bill No. 770, the People's Freedom of Information Act, which promotes real-time public access to government proceedings.

This includes public hearings, consultations, and deliberations by the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, such as law drafting, senate sessions, committee hearings, bicameral meetings, and Supreme Court proceedings recognized as open.

The lawmaker from San Juan emphasized that making budget information more accessible will boost transparency and accountability.

"We recognize that by making all information with respect to the national budget readily available, easily accessible and searchable, we open the door for greater transparency," he said.

"And by strengthening transparency measures in the budget process, we also reinforce democratic accountability in our government."