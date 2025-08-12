Press Release

August 12, 2025 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA MANIFESTATION

Privilege Speech: Senator Tulfo

Body Camera Mr. President, this is not an interpellation but a short manifestation in support to the privilege speech of the gentleman from Isabela and Davao, Senator Raffy Tulfo. In all my years of public service, Mr. President, I have come to realize that someone is always watching. This is echoed especially by the life that I have chosen to lead, first as a soldier, then as a police officer, and then now as a Senator of the Republic. And as far as public service is concerned, Mr. President, those who are watching are also often the ones to whom we are answerable. Of course, this is not meant to scare or threaten. It is, as my experience tells me, merely a matter of fact. That someone is always watching comes hand in hand with a probing question: now, what are we doing about it? It is in cognizance of this that I express my full support for the direction that the good gentleman from Isabela and Davao takes in his Privilege Speech. For our personnel in the Philippine National Police, it would serve them well to always be reminded that there are eyes, which, though quiet, see their every move. For the same reason, they should exercise due mindfulness in what they are doing. I also wish to state, for the record, that in the previous Congress, your Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs was able to submit to this plenary Committee Report No. 584, which then contained Senate Bill No. 3005, or the Law Enforcement Body-Worn Camera Act. Under this bill, law enforcement officers are mandated to wear and activate body-worn cameras in the conduct of their law enforcement operations. Hindi rin kaila sa atin na may kaakibat na gastos ang panukalang ito. Kung kaya nilagay rin natin sa ating proposed bill na kung sakaling hindi available ang body-worn camera, maaari silang gumamit ng alternative recording device. Sa tagal ko na sa serbisyo, Mr. President, sa tingin ko ay nasa posisyon na akong sabihin na ang isa sa pinakamahalagang aral na aking natutunan ay ito: integrity defines the public servant. Of course, doing what is right even when no one is looking is well and good. But the real challenge, Mr. President, is doing the right thing PRECISELY BECAUSE the rest of the nation is watching. Precisely because it is the whole nation that expects, demands, that you do the right thing. For the 20th Congress, I have filed Senate Bill No. 358 for the same purpose. Naway sa kasalukuyang kongreso, maisabatas na natin ito. Rest assured that as your Chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, my commitment remains as strong as my sense of integrity. Thank you, Mr. President, and thank you to the gentleman from Isabela and Davao, Senator Raffy Tulfo.