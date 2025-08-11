Senate President Chiz Escudero receives the Chief PNP at the Senate

Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero received Police General Nicholas D. Torres III, Philippine National Police chief, at the Senate's Ceremonial Hall on Tuesday, 11 August 2025.

The PNP Chief was accompanied by his full PNP Directorate Staff, including his Directors for Personnel, Intelligence, Operations, Comptrollership and Logistics.

General Torre sought the Senate President's support for the PNP's ongoing modernization and reform initiatives, including the filing of a new PNP Organizational Reform/Modernization Legislative Measure.

For his part, the Senate President assured the Chief PNP and the other Directors present in the Meeting of the Senate's support and cooperation to these reform initiatives, to enable the Philippine National Police to be a more professional, competent corps and responsive to the people.