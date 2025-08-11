Cayetano: OFWs deserve more than just being called 'heroes'

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has vowed to step up his support for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the second half of his Senate term, not only through legislation but also through direct public service.

In a recent episode of his nightly livestream 'CIA 365 with Kuya Alan,' Cayetano responded to a comment from an OFW viewer expressing support for him.

"Pabalik, I am hoping to do more for OFWs this term, this next three years," the senator said.

Cayetano, who served as Foreign Affairs Secretary from 2017 to 2018, credited OFWs with keeping the Philippine economy afloat "through crisis after crisis."

"Ang bumuhay talaga sa Pilipinas ay 'yung remittances ng Pilipino, especially nung may crisis after crisis tayo," he said.

In his nightly livestreams, Cayetano regularly greets and checks on OFWs tuning in from around the world.

"Wherever you go - to Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi - mataas tingin nila sa mga Pilipino. Grabe ang pagmamahal ng mga locals doon sa Pilipino," he added.

During his stint as Foreign Affairs chief, Cayetano spearheaded measures to speed up passport processing for OFWs and expanded legal aid for distressed workers by increasing the Assistance to Nationals Fund to P1 billion.

In his nightly livestream, Cayetano urged the government to go beyond symbolic gestures when honoring OFWs.

"Paulit-ulit mong tinatawag na heroes, tapos wala ka namang ginagawa. Hindi puwedeng salita [lang] - dapat isabuhay," he said.

Cayetano: Higit sa titulong 'bayani,' tunay na suporta kailangan ng OFWs

Tiniyak ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano na mas lalo niyang palalakasin ang suporta sa overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) sa natitirang kalahati ng kanyang termino sa Senado, hindi lang sa pamamagitan ng batas kundi pati sa direkta at agarang mga serbisyo.

Sa isang episode ng kanyang gabing-gabing livestream na 'CIA 365 with Kuya Alan,' tumugon si Cayetano sa komento ng isang OFW viewer na nagpahayag ng suporta para sa kanya.

"Pabalik, I am hoping to do more for OFWs this term, this next three years," ani Cayetano.

Bilang dating kalihim ng Department of Foreign Affairs mula 2017 hanggang 2018, iginiit ng senador na ang mga OFW ang bumubuhay sa ekonomiya ng Pilipinas "through crisis after crisis."

"Ang bumuhay talaga sa Pilipinas ay 'yung remittances ng Pilipino, especially nung may crisis after crisis tayo," dagdag pa niya.

Regular na binabati at kinukumusta ni Cayetano sa kanyang mga livestream ang mga OFW mula sa iba't ibang panig ng mundo.

"Wherever you go - to Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi - mataas tingin nila sa mga Pilipino. Grabe ang pagmamahal ng mga locals doon sa Pilipino," ani Cayetano.

Sa ilalim ng kanyang pamumuno bilang DFA chief, isinulong ni Cayetano ang pagpapabilis ng passport processing para sa OFWs at pinalawak ang legal aid para sa mga OFW nang gawin niyang P1 billion ang Assistance to Nationals Fund.

Nanawagan naman ang senador sa mga kapwa pinuno sa gobyerno na gumawa ng mga konkretong aksyon para sa mga OFW, imbes na puro papuri.

"Paulit-ulit mong tinatawag na heroes, tapos wala ka namang ginagawa. Hindi puwedeng salita [lang] - dapat isabuhay," giit niya.