Press Release

August 11, 2025 Cayetano on impeachment aftermath: Politics can be used for good or bad Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday likened politics to a gun, saying its impact depends on the integrity of the person wielding it. He made the remark in the August 8 episode of his nightly Facebook program 'CIA 365 with Kuya Alan', as he reflected on recent national issues such as the massive flooding, the State of the Nation Address, and the now-archived impeachment case against the Vice President, which the Senate closed in accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling. To the senator, politics is not inherently bad, noting that politics exists in "everything," including churches, businesses, and the entertainment industry, and that its effect depends on who holds the power. "Politics can be used for good and bad," he said. "Kung nasa kamay ng law enforcer na may integrity at ginagamit for law enforcement, then mabuti. Kung nasa kamay ng hold-upper or kidnapper, then masama," he explained. From there, the Christian senator turned to the night's central theme, which is achieving true success. Revisiting points from earlier episodes, he said the journey starts with understanding one's purpose as designed by God. "Kung makikita natin purpose natin, then makikita natin y'ung vision - y'ung kung anong gustong ipagawa ni Lord sa atin, kung anong role natin," he said. Once a person finds that role, Cayetano said, it becomes easier to set short-, medium-, and long-term goals, and to ensure that daily actions match one's priorities. He urged his online community to prioritize spending time with God, caring for one's family, and looking after one's health. He also reminded his audience to guard not only their physical health but their mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. "Importante na alam mo kung ano ang makakabuti at makakasama sa'yo -- whether sa kinakain mo, sa iniisip mo, o sa mga taong hinahayaan mong makaapekto sa'yo," he added. Join the nightly reflection on various topics relevant to all Filipinos, guided by Biblical principles, via Cayetano's official Facebook page. Cayetano: 'Di likas na masama ang pulitika Para kay Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, parang baril ang pulitika: pwede sa mabuti, pwede rin sa masama, depende sa may hawak nito. Sa August 8 episode ng kanyang nightly Facebook program na CIA 365 with Kuya Alan, sinabi ni Cayetano na hindi likas na masama ang pulitika at matatagpuan ito kahit saan, maging sa simbahan, negosyo, at showbiz. "Politics can be used for good and bad," sabi ng senador. "Kung nasa kamay ng law enforcer na may integrity at ginagamit for law enforcement, then mabuti. Kung nasa kamay ng hold-upper o kidnapper, then masama," paliwanag niya. Sinabi ito ni Cayetano kaugnay ng mga sunod-sunod na isyung naging laman ng mga usapan kamakailan, kabilang ang baha, State of the Nation Address, at ang impeachment case laban sa Bise Presidente na in-archive ng Senado alinsunod sa desisyon ng Korte Suprema. Mula rito, tumawid si Cayetano sa paksa ng episode: kung paano makakamit ang tunay na tagumpay sa buhay. Aniya, nagsisimula ito sa pagtuklas ng layuning ibinigay ng Diyos sa bawat isa. "Bawat isa tayo ay cinreate ng Panginoon for a purpose," ani Cayetano. "Kung makikita natin purpose natin, makikita natin ang vision kung anong gustong ipagawa ni Lord sa atin at kung anong role natin," dagdag niya. Hinikayat niya ang publiko na unahin ang oras para sa Diyos, alagaan ang pamilya, at ingatan ang pisikal, mental, emosyonal, at espirituwal na kalusugan. "Importante na alam mo kung ano ang makakabuti at makakasama sa'yo, whether sa kinakain mo, sa iniisip mo, o sa mga taong hinahayaan mong makaapekto sa'yo," wika niya. Makiisa sa gabi-gabing diskusyong naka-angkla sa mga prinsipyong Biblikal tungkol sa iba't ibang mahahalagang isyu sa mga Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng official Facebook page ni Senator Cayetano.