Press Release

August 10, 2025 RIGHT TO KNOW: SOTTO LEADS PUSH FOR NEW FOI LAW Senate Minority Leader Vicente "Tito" Sotto III filed "An Act Implementing the People's Right to Information and the Constitutional Policies of Full Public Disclosure and Honesty in the Public Service and for Other Purposes", citing that the Freedom of Information (FOI) Law is long overdue. This Act, known to be the "People's Freedom of Information Act of 2025" aims to recognize the right of its citizens to information on matters of public concern and implements a policy of full public disclosure of all government transactions involving public interest. However, sensitive personal information such as race, ethnicity, origin, health records, education, tax returns and other personal records shall be kept classified. "Transparency is the cornerstone of good governance. To foster accountability, trust and citizen participation, our Government shall provide ready and complete access to key information to the discerning public" said Sotto. The FOI also mandates the disclosure of specific information, particularly the annual Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) of the following public servants: the President, Vice President, Members of the Cabinet, Members of Congress, Justices of the Supreme Court, Members of Constitutional Commissions and other constitutional offices, and Officers of the Armed Forces with General or Flag Ranks. In addition, all agencies across all branches of government are also expected to upload to their websites, subject to monthly updates, a register of transactions, documents and records of its annual budget, monthly collections and disbursements, summary of income and expenditures, procurement plan and list, items to bid, procurement contracts, among others. Public officials who conceal, deny, destroy, alter, tamper with, or modify information shall face a penalty of imprisonment for not less than one month but not more than six months, and a fine ranging from ₱10,000 to ₱100,000. In conclusion, the Minority Leader said, "In this modern world where data is readily available online, information about government transactions, processes and actions shall likewise be accessible to our countrymen as a matter of right."