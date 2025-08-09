Press Release

August 9, 2025 KIKO: MR IS CHANCE FOR SC TO RECTIFY DECISION ON IMPEACHMENT CASE Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan believed there was "a misapprehension of the facts" when the Supreme Court ruled to nullify the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, and that the Motion for Reconsideration is a chance to rectify this. In an interview on ANC's "Big Story" on Thursday, August 7, the senator explained why he believes it was premature for the Senate to archive the Articles of Impeachment despite a pending Motion for Reconsideration filed by the House of Representatives seeking to reverse the Supreme Court's ruling to declare the impeachment case as unconstitutional. Pangilinan pointed out that the high court decision was based on an erroneous interpretation of an ABS-CBN report, which the news network even clarified through an official statement. "So, if the facts are wrong, then your ruling is wrong. One hypothetical case (is) that you didn't kill the person, you know, but the court did not appreciate the facts and said you did," he said. "Therefore, your ruling is unjust, unfair. And that's what happened here," the senator, a lawyer by profession, added. He furthered that the Supreme Court could not use the one-year bar rule as a basis for striking down on Duterte's impeachment case because the first three impeachment complaints were not initiated before the Vice President was impeached on the basis of a fourth impeachment complaint. "The initiation of the first three did not occur. Its archiving occurred after the fourth impeachment complaint was referred, transmitted to the Senate," Pangilinan explained. "So, there was no first or second or third initiation because what they acted on and initiated was the fourth complaint. And then they archived the three." "So, the facts behind saying that the fourth complaint is barred by the one-year bar because there were three other impeachment complaints that were initiated is wrong. It's actually incorrect," he stressed. Pangilinan, who voted "no" to the archiving of the Articles of Impeachment during a Senate plenary last August 6, insisted once more that the upper chamber should have waited for the resolution of the Motion of Reconsideration pending before the Supreme Court. "But one thing is for sure, is clear: that MR, the Motion for Reconsideration, is an opportunity for the Supreme Court to correct what we believe to be erroneous factual errors," he said, lamenting the precedent created by the decision. "I mean, if you do something as unprecedented as that, the least (the) Supreme Court could have done was check their facts. And that's why the motion for reconsideration is an opportunity for the Supreme Court to correct," he added. #### Link to interview: https://www.youtube.com/live/qZoMK5PjNCE?si=RjvUgUEndzQ-lorK