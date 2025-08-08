Press Release

August 8, 2025 CAMILLE VILLAR: TO RESPECT RULE OF LAW IS TO RESPECT DEMOCRACY

Checks and Balances to Prevent Abuse of Authority Senator Camille Villar, the youngest senator of the 20th Congress, held her ground in upholding the rule of law and respecting the pillars of democracy, as she explained her "Yes" vote in the recent Senate proceedings that tackled Senator Rodante Marcoleta's Motion to Transfer to the Archives the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte. Villar further noted that the Philippine government's three main branches represent the pillars of our democracy, ensuring the rule of law, accountability and protection of rights of all Filipinos. "Each pillar has a mandate to serve as a check and balance on the others to prevent abuse of power. Each branch is with distinct powers and functions granted by the Constitution, operating independently within its own sphere of authority --none superior to the others," Villar emphasized. As a newly-elected senator, Senator Camille added that when she took her Oath of Office as senator, she swore to support and defend the constitution, stressing that to do otherwise can lead to uncertainty and chaos, even the risk of a constitutional crisis. She also explained that the Supreme Court is the final arbiter under the Constitution, and it has already spoken unanimously in clear and unequivocal terms. As a result, the Senate did not acquire jurisdiction to constitute itself into an impeachment court. Recognizing the many pressing needs that needs to be prioritized for legislation, Villar further concluded: "Dalangin ko na sana ay maresolba na natin ito upang mapagtuunan natin ng pansin ang mga problema na hinaharap ng ating bansa at ng ating mga kababayan, katulad ng mataas na presyo ng bilihin, wastong hanapbuhay, kalusugan at kaligtasan ng bawat Filipino."