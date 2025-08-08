Press Release

August 8, 2025 Villanueva urges CSC to be more proactive against online gambling Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva urged the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to be more proactive in implementing a ban on all forms of gambling particularly online gambling, in all government offices, officials and employees. Villanueva called on the commission to issue a definitive policy against online gambling to curb the use of such platforms among civil servants such as officials and employees in government. "Our government can put a stop to online gambling among the ranks of its employees through the Civil Service Commission. We call on the CSC to issue a clear-cut ban on online gambling among civil servants, particularly officials and employees of the government," Villanueva said. "Given the changes in the gambling landscape, the CSC should consider coming up with changes to its policy that are appropriate to our situation today with the online gambling platforms easier for workers in government to access," he continued. The majority leader said the government has maintained the ban on casinos for government officials and workers under various official issuances from the executive department. The policy prohibits the presence of government officials and employees, as well as members of the military, the police, and other uniformed personnel in casinos and gambling venues. Villanueva pointed out that the government should take the initiative and prevent its officials and workers from being enticed by "get-rich-quick" schemes that online gambling fosters and in fact promotes corruption. With the proliferation of online gambling platforms and the negative effects brought about by misuse and addiction, the lawmaker said the CSC should update its prevailing casino ban to include online gambling platforms and its use during official hours. "Nakikiusap po tayo sa CSC na agad magpalabas ng malinaw at mahigpit na panuntunan laban sa online na pagsusugal ng mga opisyal at kawani ng pamahalaan. Huwag po nating hintayin na mahulog sila sa kumunoy ng adiksyon, lalo na at napakadali na ngayong tumaya sa online sugal," Villanueva said.