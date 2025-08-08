Press Release

August 8, 2025 Lacson: Transparency Efforts Could be Senate's Key to Regaining Public Trust More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/08/08/lacson-transparency-efforts-could-be-senates-key-to-regaining-public-trust/ Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cr7A45Ewshs Efforts to fight corruption and uphold transparency could be one of the keys for the Senate to recover from its low trust and performance ratings and to regain the public's trust, anti-corruption advocate Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said. Lacson said the Senate's low ratings may have stemmed from factors including public perception of "pork" insertions by some senators, as well as the handling of the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte. "It could have been a factor, rightly or wrongly. That is the public's perception because that is what people see or read daily. It's a combination of so many factors, so we must be careful," he said in Filipino in an interview on One PH. According to reports, a survey by Octa Research held from July 12 to 17 showed the Senate's trust ratings fell from 57 percent to 49 percent; and its performance ratings fell from 53 percent to 47 percent. Lacson noted that during the time the survey was conducted, some senators had been linked to the insertion of P142 billion in "bicam insertions," and some received flak over the handling of the Duterte impeachment case. But Lacson said he is heartened with the recent actions in the Senate seeking to uphold transparency, including opening the budget process all the way to the bicameral conference committee. It also helped that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address (SONA) last July 28 put some lawmakers on the spot, he said. "I hope these efforts toward transparency will be sustained and we will not have a 'bulungan bicam' for the 2026 budget," he said. Also, Lacson said he will continue to review the budget as well as irregularities in flood control projects. He earlier said he plans to deliver a privilege speech or take part in committee hearings on the matter. Lacson earlier pointed out that despite the Department of Public Works and Highways getting more than P2 trillion in allotments for flood control programs since 2011, it has failed to stop the problem. Lacson: Transparency Efforts Susi ng Senado sa Pagbawi sa Mababang Trust Ratings More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/08/08/lacson-transparency-efforts-could-be-senates-key-to-regaining-public-trust/



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cr7A45Ewshs Magiging susi para sa Senado ang pagsisikap nito para labanan ang katiwalian at pairalin ang transparency, upang makabawi sa mababang trust at performance ratings nito, ayon kay Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson. Ani Lacson, maaaring dahilan ng mababang rating ni Senado ang public perception tungkol sa siningit na "pork" ng ilang senador, at ang paghawak ng Senado sa impeachment case ni Vice President Sara Duterte. "Nakaapekto din siguro yan, rightly or wrongly. Perception yan, kasi yan ang nakikita o nababasa araw-araw. Combination of so many factors. Kaya kailangan maging maingat kami," aniya sa panayam sa One PH. Sa naiulat na survey ng Octa Research mula Hulyo 12 hanggang 17, bumagsak ang trust ratings ng Senado mula 57 porsyento sa 49 porsyento. Ang performance rating naman nito ay bumagsak mula 53 hanggang 47 porsyento. Ipinunto ni Lacson na noong ginawa ang survey, may mga senador na naiugnay sa pagsingit ng P142 bilyon na "bicam insertions," at may pagpuna sa ilang senador na may kinalaman sa impeachment case ng Bise Presidente. Sa kabila nito, nabubuhayan ng loob si Lacson sa mga kilos sa Senado kamakailan, kabilang ang pagbubukas ng budget process hanggang bicameral conference committee. Nakatulong din na nalagay "on the spot" ang mga mambabatas matapos ang State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. "Sana, ma-sustain at manatiling transparent at hindi bulungan bicam ang mangyari sa 2026 budget pag tinalakay namin ito," ani Lacson. Iginiit din ni Lacson na patuloy niyang bubusisiin ang budget at ang iregularidad sa mga flood control project. Nabanggit na ni Lacson na balak niyang ibunyag ang kanyang matutuklasan sa privilege speech o sa mga committee hearing. Nabunyag na ni Lacson na bagama't nailaan na sa Department of Public Works and Highways ang higit P2 trilyon para sa flood control program mula 2011, hindi pa rin natugunan ang problema ng pagbaha.