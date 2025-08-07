Press Release

August 7, 2025 Senator Villar Upholds Supreme Court Decision Manila, Philippines -- Senator Mark Villar stood firmly in defense of the Philippine Constitution on the Senate floor, explaining his vote against proceeding with the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, following a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had earlier declared the Articles of Impeachment against the Vice President unconstitutional, citing violations of the "one-year rule" and due process. The unanimous decision, handed down on July 25, was central to Senator Villar's explanation of vote. Respecting Judicial Authority In his speech, Villar emphasized the Senate's obligation to respect the authority of the Supreme Court as the ultimate interpreter of the Constitution. He quoted Article VIII, Section 1 of the Constitution, which establishes the judiciary's power to check grave abuses of discretion by any government branch--including the Senate acting as an impeachment tribunal. "No one, including the Senate, can substitute its opinion over the Court's in any matter concerning the Constitution," Villar declared, citing the historic Angara vs. Electoral Commission case to reinforce the Supreme Court's constitutional role. Defending the Rule of Law Shifting from legal to moral duty, Villar invoked the senators' Oath of Office, which binds them to uphold the Constitution and obey legal orders. He warned that disobeying the Court's ruling would trigger a constitutional crisis that would only undermine the foundations of the country's democratic system. "Kung susuway tayo sa desisyon ng Supreme Court sa isang isyung konstitusyonal, binabalewala natin ang konstitusyon," he said, stressing the need for institutional integrity and mutual respect among co-equal branches of government. Due Process for All Villar echoed the sentiments of Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, the ponente of the Court's decision, stating that the impeachment process must remain faithful to due process, even though it is inherently political. He underscored that the protection of rights and adherence to proper procedure must apply to everyone--from high-ranking officials to ordinary citizens. "This decision proves that due process is not an empty phrase," Villar said. "It is a promise of fairness that our institutions are prepared to uphold." Closing with a Message on Justice He concluded with a powerful quote from Justice Leonen: "There is a right way to do the right thing at the right time. This is what the Rule of Just Law means." Senator Villar's explanation reaffirmed his commitment to the constitutional order and legal due process, asserting that his vote was not a surrender of the Senate's independence but a stand for the supremacy of the rule of law. Senador Villar, Iginagalang ang Desisyon ng Korte Suprema Maynila, Pilipinas -- Matatag na ipinagtanggol ni Senador Mark Villar ang Konstitusyon ng Pilipinas sa Senado, habang ipinapaliwanag ang kanyang boto laban sa pagpapatuloy ng impeachment trial laban kay Pangalawang Pangulo Sara Duterte, kasunod ng makasaysayang desisyon ng Korte Suprema. Nauna nang ideklara ng Korte Suprema na labag sa Konstitusyon ang mga Artikulo ng Impeachment laban sa Pangalawang Pangulo, dahil sa paglabag sa "one-year rule" at due process. Ang nagkakaisang pasya, na inilabas noong Hulyo 25, ang naging batayan ng paliwanag ni Senador Villar sa kanyang boto. Paggalang sa Kapangyarihang Hudisyal Sa kanyang talumpati, binigyang-diin ni Villar ang obligasyon ng Senado na igalang ang kapangyarihan ng Korte Suprema bilang pinakamataas na tagapagsalin ng Konstitusyon. Binanggit niya ang Artikulo VIII, Seksyon 1 ng Konstitusyon, na nagbibigay kapangyarihan sa hudikatura na pigilan ang matinding pag-abuso ng sinumang sangay ng pamahalaan--kasama na ang Senado bilang impeachment tribunal. "Walang sinuman, kahit ang Senado, ang maaaring palitan ang opinyon ng Korte sa mga usaping may kinalaman sa Konstitusyon," ayon kay Villar, habang binanggit ang kasong Angara vs. Electoral Commission bilang patunay sa papel ng Korte Suprema. Pagtatanggol sa Rule of Law Mula sa legal patungong moral na pananagutan, ginamit ni Villar ang Panunumpa ng mga Senador, na nagsasabing dapat nilang itaguyod ang Konstitusyon at sundin ang mga legal na kautusan. Binalaan niya na ang pagsuway sa desisyon ng Korte ay maaaring magdulot ng krisis sa Konstitusyon na sisira sa pundasyon ng demokrasya ng bansa. "Kung susuway tayo sa desisyon ng Supreme Court sa isang isyung konstitusyonal, binabalewala natin ang konstitusyon," aniya, na binigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng integridad ng mga institusyon at respeto sa kapangyarihang pantay-pantay ng bawat sangay ng pamahalaan. Due Process Para sa Lahat Sumang-ayon si Villar sa pananaw ni Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, ang ponente ng desisyon ng Korte, na dapat laging alinsunod sa due process ang impeachment process, kahit ito ay isang political na proseso. Binigyang-diin niya na ang pagprotekta sa karapatan at pagsunod sa tamang proseso ay para sa lahat--mula sa matataas na opisyal hanggang sa karaniwang mamamayan. "Pinatutunayan ng desisyong ito na ang due process ay hindi isang hungkag na salita," sabi ni Villar. "Ito ay isang pangakong katarungan na handang panindigan ng ating mga institusyon." Pagtatapos: Mensahe Tungkol sa Katarungan Nagtapos siya sa isang makapangyarihang sipi mula kay Justice Leonen: "May tamang paraan para gawin ang tama sa tamang panahon. Ito ang ibig sabihin ng Rule of Just Law." Pinagtibay ng paliwanag ni Senador Villar ang kanyang paninindigan sa kaayusang konstitusyonal at sa legal na proseso, at nilinaw na ang kanyang boto ay hindi pagtalikod sa kasarinlan ng Senado kundi pagtindig para sa kataas-taasang batas ng bansa.