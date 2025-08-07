Press Release

August 7, 2025 Gatchalian: Unmask, hold people behind failed flood control projects accountable "The government must ensure the full force of the law is applied to those who turned our flood control systems into hollow promises, betraying public trust and leaving communities more vulnerable to floods. Dapat lang na panagutin ang mga nasa likod ng mga palpak na proyekto sa flood control! Bilang chair ng Senate Committee on Finance, sisiguraduhin nating bawat sentimo ng budget ay mapupunta sa makabuluhang proyektong tunay na pakikinabangan ng taumbayan. Hindi pwedeng malunod sa kapabayaan ang pondo ng bayan."