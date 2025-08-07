Gatchalian Backs Probe on GSIS Investments in Online Gambling

"It is imperative to scrutinize GSIS investments in online gambling and other high-risk ventures. Government institutions must always uphold prudence and integrity, especially when managing workers' hard-earned money.

I urge GSIS to fully cooperate and come clean for the sake of public trust and financial security. Hindi dapat sinusugal ng GSIS ang perang pinaghirapan ng ating mga lingkod-bayan, kasama na ang mga guro, pulis, at healthcare workers, sa isang industriya na nagdudulot ng kapahamakan sa marami nating kababayan."