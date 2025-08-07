Press Release

August 7, 2025 CHIZ: SENATE STANDS BY RULE OF LAW, CONSTITUTION IN ABIDING BY SC DECISION Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero minced no words in castigating certain camps for pushing for an impeachment complaint that sidestepped the provisions of the Constitution and, warned them against using the upper chamber as their playground to run after enemies hindering their personal political agenda. The Senate leader made this very clear as he explained his vote Wednesday night to respect the Supreme Court's decision that found the impeachment charge against Vice President Sara Duterte in violation of the constitutional provisions against multiple filing of impeachment complaints and the right to due process. Senate President Escudero was one of 19 senators who voted to archive the impeachment complaint in deference to the High Court's ruling, which the magistrates said was immediately executory. "Respect for the rule of law requires all of us to adhere to final or immediately executory court decisions, even when there's a winner and a loser, to avoid deadlocks and maintain legal order," he said. "Respect for the rule of law does not bar disagreeing with court decisions nor from forming our own opinions on the meaning and intent and the letter of the spirit of the Constitution." "For the rule of law to prevail, the High Court must act as a compass, and not as a political cheerleader impartially applying the law by calling out violations not swayed by public opinion or political allegiance," he added. Those who refuse to accept with humility when the court has already decided, the veteran legislator said, is not respect. "It is plain arrogance or if at all, a power play." "Cherry-picking court rulings destroys the judiciary's purpose. Disobeying the High Court's decision is a violation of the law because under our Constitution, decisions of the Supreme Court form part of the law of the land." Senate President Escudero quoted the landmark case of Francisco vs House of Representatives, which highlighted the mandate of the Supreme Court to interpret the Constitution and the laws of the nation. Celebrated more than two decades ago, the Francisco ruling dealt with the same issues being tackled today in the case of the Vice President. This time around, he noted, the High Court is being chastised and questioned on its ruling because of the personalities involved and "because the decision is not serving their political agenda." "Today the very supremacy of the Supreme Court is being called into question and with it, the very foundation of the rule of law. As Senate President, and as a member of the bar, I will not sit idly by and allow this," the Senate chief said. In the past few months, he noted how opinions had constantly changed about how fast the Senate should proceed with the impeachment complaint, how the Constitution should be interpreted, and the bounds of the power of the Supreme Court. "At one point, they thought only the High Court was the decider. Now they have turned their backs on the Court when the decision did not go their way. They are now peddling their legal theories, urging our body to substitute their wisdom for that of the Supreme Court's, even though we are not vested with that power," the Bicolano lawmaker pointed out. But Wednesday night's vote, Senate President Escudero said the chamber showed that it "stands ready to uphold the integrity of the Constitution, as well as the institutions created under it." To those seeking to disregard the ruling of the High Court, the Senate leader posed the following questions: • Are you truly for accountability or simply anti-Duterte? • Do you truly respect and want to preserve the Constitution or simply hate the Vice President? • Are you serving the nation's interest or protecting and pursuing your personal ambitions or agenda? • Are you fighting for truth or are you simply after revenge? • Do you really want a trial or just a conviction? • Do you really believe that we are wrong or do you simply feel entitled and believe that you're always right?" "Let today's verdict be a stern and unequivocal warning to anyone who would dare use the Senate as their personal battering ram to further their personal political ambitions," he said. "Let history record that in this moment, we chose the Constitution, we chose the rule of law by defending the integrity of the Supreme Court and maintaining the system of checks and balances under our republican system of government."