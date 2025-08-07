Press Release

August 7, 2025 Impeachment cases must be handled properly -- Cayetano Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday emphasized that serious matters like impeachment cases must be handled correctly to ensure they follow the right process, address the right issues, and act at the right time. He reminded his fellow lawmakers that it is not meant to punish officials but to protect the country from officials who may cause harm if they remain in power. "It's an extraordinary remedy in extraordinary circumstances--not to penalize them, but para protektahan ang ating bansa at para alisin sila sa equation if they will damage our country," he said. The senator's remarks came during a floor discussion with Senator Rodante Marcoleta, as Minority Leader Vicente "Tito" Sotto III earlier asked for more time to study the decision, prompting the Senate to postpone its vote. Cayetano started by asking Marcoleta about the claims that the Supreme Court ruling made it almost impossible to file any impeachment case now. "Sabi ng iba, imposible na raw mag-impeach ngayon dahil sa naging desisyon. Tama po ba ito? Naging napakahirap ba nito?" Cayetano asked, to which Marcoleta replied in the negative. Cayetano then echoed the Supreme Court stance in doing the right thing. He also noted that this is nothing new to senators with prior impeachment experience. To clear things up, Cayetano pointed to page 93 and 94 of the Supreme Court's decision where the guidelines for a proper initiation of impeachment proceedings are listed. "It is not true that it [impeachment case] is too difficult. Sundin lang ang page 93 to 94, whether it's in February 2026 for the Vice President, or anyone who wants to file an impeachment case against anyone, magagawa ito at any time," he said. The senator also described the Supreme Court ruling as a "balanced" reminder for Congress to strictly follow proper procedure when seeking to remove an official from office. "Parang tinuruan ang Senado at House na kung gusto niyo i-impeach ang sinuman, sundin niyo lang 'to--wala na kayong problema. So I think in that sense, it's a balanced decision," he added. Cayetano: May tamang paraan sa pagsasagawa ng impeachment case Nanindigan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules na ang impeachment ay isang seryosong usapin at kailangang dumaan sa "right process," talakayin ang "right issues," at gawin sa "right time." Ipinaalala rin niya sa kanyang kapwa senador na ang impeachment ay hindi para parusahan ang mga opisyal kundi para protektahan ang bansa mula sa mga pinunong maaaring makasama kung mananatili sa puwesto. "It's an extraordinary remedy in extraordinary circumstances--not to penalize them, but para protektahan ang ating bansa at para alisin sila sa equation if they will damage our country," sabi ni Cayetano. Ipinahayag ito ni Cayetano sa gitna ng talakayan sa Senado kasama si Senador Rodante Marcoleta. Nauna nang humiling si Minority Leader Vicente "Tito" Sotto III ng dagdag na panahon para pag-aralan ang desisyon ng Korte Suprema, kaya ipinagpaliban muna ng Senado ang botohan. Unang tinanong ni Cayetano si Marcoleta tungkol sa sinasabi ng ilan na dahil sa desisyon ng Korte Suprema, halos imposible na raw magsampa ng impeachment case. "Sabi ng iba, imposible na raw mag-impeach ngayon dahil sa naging desisyon. Tama po ba ito? Naging napakahirap ba nito?" tanong ni Cayetano, na agad namang pinabulaanan ni Marcoleta. Binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang punto ng Korte Suprema na may tamang paraan sa paghawak ng impeachment, at hindi na ito bago sa mga senador na may karanasan sa proseso. Para linawin ang usapin, itinuro niya ang pages 93 at 94 ng desisyon ng Korte Suprema kung saan nakasaad ang mga gabay sa tamang pagsisimula ng impeachment proceedings. "It is not true that it [impeachment case] is too difficult. Sundin lang ang page 93 to 94, whether it's in February 2026 for the Vice President, or anyone who wants to file an impeachment case against anyone, magagawa ito at any time," sabi niya. Tinawag din ni Cayetano na "balanced" o patas ang desisyon ng Korte Suprema. Aniya ang desisyon na ito ay isang paalala sa Kongreso na sundin ang tamang proseso kung gusto nilang tanggalin sa puwesto ang sinumang opisyal. "Parang tinuruan ang Senado at House na kung gusto niyo i-impeach ang sinuman, sundin niyo lang 'to--wala na kayong problema. So I think in that sense, it's a balanced decision," sabi niya.