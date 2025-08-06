Press Release

August 6, 2025 Lacson: MRT-3's Free Rides for National ID Holders Good But 'Unfair' More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/08/06/lacson-mrt-3s-free-rides-for-national-id-holders-good-but-unfair/ No thanks to the poor implementation of the National ID law, many poor and deserving commuters may be denied the chance to avail of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT-3)'s "Libreng Sakay" this month, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said Wednesday. Lacson, who co-authored and sponsored what is now RA 11055 or the Act Establishing a Philippine Identification System, noted many Filipinos still do not have an ID despite having applied for one years ago. "This is good but unfair to poor and deserving commuters who will not be benefited by failure of government to provide the national IDs to them in spite of having applied months, even years ago," he said in a post on X. On Wednesday, the Department of Transportation offered free rides to MRT-3 commuters who will use their National IDs. The free rides are offered from 9 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on all Wednesdays of August. It said commuters may present their IDs, printed papers, or digital copies of their National IDs to security personnel at the service gate to avail of the free rides. Earlier, Lacson said the National ID would have been a key to effective social services, but its implementation was flawed. As a result, he said many who applied for the National ID are still waiting for their cards. He said lawmakers must revisit the implementation of the National ID law as part of their oversight functions. Lacson: Libreng Sakay ng MRT-3 Mainam Nguni't 'Unfair' More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/08/06/lacson-mrt-3s-free-rides-for-national-id-holders-good-but-unfair/ Dahil sa palpak na pagpapatupad ng batas para sa National ID, maraming commuter ang hindi makikinabang sa Libreng Sakay ng Metro Rail Transit (MRT-3), ayon kay Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson nitong Miyerkules. Ani Lacson, na co-author at sponsor ng RA 11055 o ang batas para sa Philippine Identification System, maraming Pilipino ang hindi pa rin makakuha ng ID kahit ilang taon na sila nag-apply para rito. "This is good but unfair to poor and deserving commuters who will not be benefited by failure of government to provide the national IDs to them in spite of having applied months, even years ago," aniya sa X. Inanunsyo ng Department of Transportation ang Libreng Sakay para sa mga commuter na gagamit ng kanilang National IDs. Ang libreng sakay ay mula 9 hanggang 11 a.m. at 6 hanggang 8 p.m. sa lahat ng Miyerkules sa Agosto. Maaaring ipakita ng commuter ang kanilang ID card, ang naka-print sa papel, o ang digital copy ng National ID para makapag libreng sakay. Nabanggit na ni Lacson na magiging susi ang National ID sa social services, pero dahil palpak ang pagpapatupad nito, maraming Pilipino na nag-apply para sa National ID ng ilang taon nang nakaraan ay naghihintay pa rin dito. Aniya, dapat mabantayan ito ng mambabatas bilang bahagi ng kanilang oversight function.