Press Release

August 6, 2025 Gatchalian urges DepEd: bring back LGU 'counterpart' program to speed up classroom construction "I am urging the Department of Education to revive the 'counterpart' program, where local government units and the national government share 50% each for the cost of new classrooms, with LGUs handling the actual construction. If LGUs construct simultaneously, we can significantly increase the number of classrooms built. With construction costs reaching P413.6 billion, collective efforts will help us address the shortage of over 165,000 classrooms more effectively. Kailangan nating maging maparaan sa pagtugon sa kakulangan ng mga silid-aralan, lalo na't pangunahing pangangailangan ito ng ating mga mag-aaral."