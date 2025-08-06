Press Release

August 6, 2025 Cayetano: SC ruling gives clear roadmap for valid impeachments Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday emphasized the Supreme Court's narration in its decision voiding the impeachment case against the Vice President, saying it clearly sets out the steps for how Congress should handle valid impeachment complaints in the future. "In page 93 [of their decision], the Supreme Court narrated what has to be done for a valid impeachment complaint," Cayetano said during an exchange with Senator Rodante Marcoleta on the Senate floor on August 6. He said the Court made it clear that any impeachment complaint must be accessible to all House members, especially those being asked to endorse it. It should also carry enough evidence to prove the charges, with the draft articles and supporting documents made available to lawmakers before it even reaches the Senate. Cayetano explained that the requirement is similar to how prosecutors establish probable cause before filing cases in court. "Ang kailangan lang, if you assume the evidence to be true, it will be enough to convict. Because if not, then sayang lang ang oras natin," he said. He stressed there should be no "saling pusa" in impeachment proceedings, saying lawmakers must be given the full complaint and evidence before being asked to endorse it. "Merely being elected as a representative of the district or of the party list, dapat ipakita man lang sa'yo y'ung articles of impeachment at saka y'ung ebidensya," he said. Cayetano added that following the Supreme Court's guidance will ensure that impeachment remains a serious, fair, and credible process. "So, para hindi maging "kangaroo court" or sayangin lang ang oras natin, sundin lang natin ang tamang proseso," he said. Cayetano: SC inilatag ang tamang hakbang sa impeachment Iginiit ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules na malinaw ang paliwanag ng Korte Suprema sa desisyon nitong ibasura ang impeachment case laban kay Vice President Sara Duterte. Aniya, inilatag nito ang tamang hakbang na dapat sundin ng Kongreso sa paghawak ng mga impeachment complaint sa hinaharap. "In page 93 [of their decision], the Supreme Court narrated what has to be done for a valid impeachment complaint," wika ni Cayetano sa naging palitan nila ni Senador Rodante Marcoleta sa plenaryo ng Senado nitong August 6. Paliwanag niya, malinaw na sinabi ng Korte na dapat ay may access ang lahat ng miyembro ng Kamara sa anumang impeachment complaint, lalo na ang mga hihingan ng pirma para suportahan ito. Dapat din aniya ay may sapat itong ebidensya para patunayan ang mga akusasyon, at kasama na ang draft articles at mga supporting document bago pa man ito makarating sa Senado. Inihalintulad ni Cayetano ang requirement na ito sa proseso ng mga piskal sa pagtukoy ng probable cause bago magsampa ng kaso sa korte. "Ang kailangan lang, if you assume the evidence to be true, it will be enough to convict. Because if not, then sayang lang ang oras natin," wika niya. Binigyang diin pa niya na hindi dapat magkaroon ng "saling pusa" sa impeachment proceedings at dapat ay maipakita muna sa mga mambabatas ang buong reklamo at ebidensya bago sila hihingan ng pirma. "Merely being elected as a representative of the district or of the party list, dapat ipakita man lang sa'yo y'ung articles of impeachment at saka y'ung ebidensya," wika niya. Dagdag ni Cayetano, ang pagsunod sa gabay ng Korte Suprema ay magtitiyak na ang impeachment ay mananatiling seryoso, patas, at may kredibilidad. "So, para hindi maging 'kangaroo court' or sayangin lang ang oras natin, sundin lang natin ang tamang proseso," wika niya.