Press Release

August 5, 2025 Lacson Supports President's Disowning of Allies Engaged in Anomalous Deals More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/08/05/lacson-supports-presidents-disowning-of-allies-engaged-in-anomalous-deals/ Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson threw his support Tuesday behind President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s disowning of allies found to engage in anomalous deals, saying this deserves encouragement from the public. Lacson, a long-time enemy of corruption, also said he is doing his own research on questionable flood control projects. "The President is on a roll and we should encourage him some more. When he called out the members of Congress with his now most-quoted 'Mahiya naman kayo' remark, followed by his announcement yesterday that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has already submitted its report on the defective and anomalous flood control projects, the ball is now in his hands to make good on his promise to make accountable all those involved - errant contractors and their cohorts in government," he said. "That said, I am confident na 'mahihiya naman ang Pangulo (the President will be embarrassed)' if he fails to walk the talk," he added. Lacson was referring to the President's "Mahiya naman kayo" remark in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) last July 28, aimed at those involved in corruption in flood control projects. He noted that his investigation so far showed that the budget for flood control projects since 2011 for the DPWH actually exceeded P2 trillion - yet has failed to stop the flooding problem. "For the past 15 years since 2011, it turns out that more than P2 trillion had been allocated for the DPWH in the General Appropriations Act. This includes drainage and desilting. It is hard to audit dredging," he said in Filipino in an interview on DZBB radio. On Monday, the President said that he will not spare his allies if they are found involved in corruption on flood control projects. He added that if it is found that his allies are at fault, he does not want to be associated with them. For his part, Lacson said that after the DPWH had submitted its list of questionable flood control projects, it may need to follow this up by submitting lists of other questionable infrastructure projects. "We started with flood control projects. I hope this will be followed by other questionable infrastructure projects like road construction, repairs, maintenance, etc.," he said. In the meantime, Lacson said he and his staff are doing their own research on anomalous flood control projects. "On my part, I have been doing my own research and if there are questionable projects not included in the DPWH report but we are able to identify, backed by evidence - I will also expose, maybe in a privilege speech or in another forum - but I will make sure the public will be informed," he said. "If our findings are not in the list of questionable projects submitted by the DPWH, we will furnish the DPWH or the Office of the President with copies of our findings," he added in Filipino. Meanwhile, Lacson said he is encouraged by the actions being taken in both houses of Congress to ensure transparency in the budget process. He cited the initiative of Senate finance committee chairman Sherwin Gatchalian to require the uploading of budget-related documents on government websites, and that of House appropriations committee chairperson Mikaela Angela Suansing to push for reforms including the abolition of the "small committee." "At the rate everyone is gearing towards transparency in the budget, that's a good indication. I hope these efforts will be sustained," he said. Lacson, Buo ang Suporta sa Pagtakwil ng Pangulo sa Kaalyadong Sangkot sa Anomalya More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/08/05/lacson-supports-presidents-disowning-of-allies-engaged-in-anomalous-deals/ Buo ang suporta ni Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson sa pagtakwil ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa mga kaalyadong sangkot sa mga maanomalyang transaksyon. Dagdag ni Lacson, na matagal nang kalaban ng katiwalian, sinusuportahan niya ang laban ng Pangulo sa korapsyon sa pamamagitan ng sariling pananaliksik at pagiimbestiga sa mga kwestyonableng proyekto. "The President is on a roll and we should encourage him some more. When he called out the members of Congress with his now most-quoted 'Mahiya naman kayo' remark, followed by his announcement yesterday that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has already submitted its report on the defective and anomalous flood control projects, the ball is now in his hands to make good on his promise to make accountable all those involved - errant contractors and their cohorts in government," giit ng mambabatas. "That said, I am confident na 'mahihiya naman ang Pangulo' if he fails to walk the talk," dagdag niya. Tinutukoy ni Lacson ang "Mahiya naman kayo" na binigkas ng Pangulo sa State of the Nation Address (SONA) niya noong Hulyo 28 - na patama sa mga sangkot sa katiwalian sa mga flood control projects. Base sa imbestigasyon ni Lacson, lumalabas na ang inilaan na pondo para sa flood control projects mula 2011 para sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) ay lumampas ng P2 trilyon - nguni't hindi pa rin nasolusyonan ang problema ng baha. "Ang flood control, sinabi ko for the past 15 years since 2011, lumalabas na higit P2 trilyon ang napondo sa GAA. Judging sa kalakaran tungkol sa drainage, desilting, tapos basta flood control napakalaking nawawala diyan, lalo ang dredging kasi mahirap i-audit yan," aniya sa panayam sa DZBB. Nitong Lunes, binanggit ng Pangulo na hindi niya gugustuhing makasama ang kaalyado niyang mapapatunayang sangkot sa katiwalian sa mga flood control project. Iginiit naman ni Lacson na matapos isumite ng DPWH ang listahan nito ng kwestyonableng flood control project, kailangan din nitong magsumite ng listahan ng ibang kwestyonableng infrastructure projects. "Simulan natin sa flood control projects, sana susunod ang ibang infrastructure projects tulad ng road construction, repairs, maintenance, etc.," aniya. Samantala, tuloy ang pag-research ni Lacson at ng kanyang staff sa maanomalyang flood control project. "On my part, I have been doing my own research and if there are questionable projects not included in the DPWH report but we are able to identify, backed by evidence - I will also expose, maybe in a privilege speech or in another forum - but I will make sure the public will be informed," aniya. "Kung di napasama yan (sa listahan ng DPWH) at iba naming research di napasama dito ifufurnish ko ng kopya ang DPWH or Office of the President," dagdag niya. Sa kabila nito, nabubuhayan ng loob si Lacson sa mga aksyon ng mambabatas sa Senado at Kamara para tiyakin ang transparency sa budget process. Binanggit niya ang inisyatibo ni Senate finance committee chairman Sherwin Gatchalian para i-require ang pag-upload ng budget-related documents sa website ng gobyerno; at ang pagtulak ni House appropriations committee chairperson Mikaela Angela Suansing para sa reporma kabilang ang pagbuwag ng "small committee." "At the rate almost everyone is gearing towards transparency at tungkol sa budget maraming nagsasalita, that's a good indication. Sana lang ma-sustain ito," ani Lacson.