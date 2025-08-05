Press Release

August 5, 2025 Lacson to Work with Gatchalian, Like-Minded Solons Towards Pork-Free Budget More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/08/05/lacson-to-work-with-gatchalian-like-minded-solons-towards-pork-free-budget/ A breath of fresh air. This was how Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson described late Monday the initiative of Senate Finance Committee chairman Sherwin Gatchalian to ensure transparency in the budget process. Lacson, who earned a reputation as an eagle-eyed watchdog of the budget, said he hopes to work together with like-minded senators in keeping the budget free from "pork." "His proposal to upload online the documents related to the budget is a good one. It will mean a lot to see which lawmaker made which insertions that the President described as not aligning with the National Expenditure Program," Lacson said in Filipino, in an interview on BNC Monday evening. He added he has no reason to doubt that Gatchalian, who he described as a "breath of fresh air" and someone who means what he says, will follow through on his initiatives. Earlier Monday, Gatchalian said he will require the publication of the entire budget process on the government's website, starting from the budget requests of agencies to the General Appropriations Bill and the General Appropriations Act. Gatchalian said these promise "a golden age of transparency and accountability." Lacson, who had refiled a bill ensuring public participation in the budget process including the bicameral conference committee, said he is ready to work with Gatchalian and other like-minded lawmakers in finally breaking the culture of pork-like insertions and realignments in the budget. "Breaking the cycle and culture of budget insertions and realignments is a big challenge. I hope we, and other like-minded senators, will work together to ensure transparency in the budget process," he said. Lacson Makikiisa kay Gatchalian, Kasundong Mambabatas Patungo sa Pork-Free Budget More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/08/05/lacson-to-work-with-gatchalian-like-minded-solons-towards-pork-free-budget/ Para kay Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson, "breath of fresh air" ang inisyatibo ni Senate Finance Committee chairman Sherwin Gatchalian para tiyakin ang transparency sa paghubog ng pambansang budget. Umaasa si Lacson, na nakilala bilang tagabantay ng kaban ng bayan, na maging kaakibat ang kapwa niyang pro-transparency na senador sa pagtiyak na walang "pork" sa budget. "Maganda ang panukalang i-upload (ang documents at) makikita sa website. Malaking bagay ang malaman lang kung sinong nag-insert. Mag-aatubili ang congressman o senador na mag-insert ng walang kakwenta-kwentang budget na walang planong ipagawa at hindi naaayon sa tinawag ng Pangulo na hindi naka-align sa NEP," aniya sa panayam sa BNC Lunes ng gabi. Dagdag ni Lacson, wala siyang dahilan para magduda kay Gatchalian, na aniya'y "breath of fresh air" at titiyaking gagawin ang kanyang nais gawin. Nitong Lunes, ibinunyag ni Gatchalian na ipapa-upload niya sa website ng gobyerno ang mga dokumentong may kinalaman sa budget process, simula sa budget request ng mga ahensya hanggang General Appropriations Bill at General Appropriations Act. Ani Gatchalian, ito ay tungo sa isang "golden age of transparency and accountability." Diin ni Lacson, na muling naghain ng panukalang titiyak sa paglahok ng publiko sa budget process kabilang ang bicameral conference committee, handa siyang makiisa kay Gatchalian at kasundong mambabatas na basagin ang kultura ng mala-pork barrel na pagsingit at pag-realign sa budget. "I just hope kasi pag break mo ang cycle at kultura ng budget insertion at realignment, medyo malaki ang challenge. So siguro magtulong-tulong kaming mga like-minded na senador, pagtulung-tulungan namin na maging transparent talaga ang entire budget process," aniya.