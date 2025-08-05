Senator Bong Go recognizes role of disaster responders as he proposes provision of hazard pay during his team's aid distribution for flood-hit families in Cebu City

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team visited and aided flood-hit families in Cebu City, on Monday, August 4.

The relief operations were successfully conducted in Barangay Mabolo in coordination with Barangay Captain Atty. Daniel Francis Arguedo and Barangay Cogon Pardo in coordination with Barangay Captain Jay Bacalso. Food packs, shirts, foldable fans, pens, basketballs, and volleyballs were distributed to a total of 363 beneficiaries.

"Noon pa man, pangako ko na kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, basta kaya ng aking katawan at panahon, sunog, putok ng bulkan, lindol, bagyo, pupuntahan po namin kayo upang makatulong sa abot ng aming makakaya at makapag-iwan ng ngiti sa oras ng inyong pagdadalamhati," Go said.

Senator Go likewise emphasized the crucial role played by frontliners and emergency personnel during calamities.

"Sa bawat sakuna, may mga taong tahimik na nagtratrabaho para mailigtas at matulungan ang kapwa, kapalit ang sariling kaligtasan. Nararapat lamang na kilalanin natin ang kanilang sakripisyo," Go said.

He mentioned his filed Senate Bill No. 669, if enacted, would grant hazard pay to all qualified responders directly involved in disaster operations, especially those in high-risk situations.

"Hindi lang po ito tungkol sa ayuda - ito rin ay pagkilala sa mga tunay na bayani sa likod ng relief effort," Go stated.

In addition, Senator Go informed them of the availability of Malasakit Centers, which serve as one-stop shops for medical assistance programs. He is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act, which aims to make government medical assistance more accessible and efficient, especially for indigent patients.

There are currently 167 Malasakit Centers operating nationwide, including the Malasakit Centers in Cebu City such as the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center.

Department of Health figures show that more than 17 million Filipinos are benefitting from this initiative.

"Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na puwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," Go concluded.